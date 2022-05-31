ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Epic Central Project Blazes Forward

gptx.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is well underway on the EpicCentral development just west of SH 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail. The development will include hotels, a convention center, restaurants and an...

www.gptx.org

advocatemag.com

The Trailhead readies for construction at Gaston-Garland-Grand

Until recently, there has been little activity at the future location of The Trailhead, the proposed mixed-use project at the Gaston-Garland-Grand (3G) intersection. Last week, developer Mill Creek Residential installed a green wire fence around the perimeter of the property that previously housed neighborhood restaurants The Lot and Local Traveler.
CultureMap Dallas

Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Living In Luxury: 720 White Chapel Blvd.

Built in 2020, this $10.5 million gated estate is situated on 15 enviable acres in the heart of Southlake. Thanks to a landscape design in the seven figures, this property boasts a unique and natural aesthetic including its own pond. Enjoy the expansive views from the outdoor living area fit for any spontaneous pool party or professionally-catered event. A gourmet kitchen with granite and quartz countertops, a coffee and wine bar and a butler’s pantry make the 5,000-square-foot interior shine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown Dallas High-Rise Bright Lights Annoy Neighbors

Bright lights from a new downtown Dallas hi-rise have neighbors in the Farmers Market area complaining about difficulty sleeping. A big new skyscraper is typically something that Dallas celebrates but existing residents claim this new building has not been a good neighbor. The 20-story structure at 300 Pearl Street anchors...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger sets tentative opening month for first location in Plano

California-based hamburger restaurant Fatburger is looking to open this October at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300, Plano, in the Willow Bend Crossing shopping center. The franchise has locations in Arlington, Allen and North Richland Hills with plans to also open in Keller. Fatburger first opened in California in 1947 as a three-stool hamburger stand. The restaurant serves hand-pressed beef patties, scratch-made onion rings, homemade chili and hand-scooped ice cream, according to its website. A phone number for the restaurant has not yet been announced. www.fatburger.com.
PLANO, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Paris When It Sizzles

“ ‘Lambert,’ he said, sounding very serious. ‘Lambert, I hear you bought Paris.’ ”. Lou Lambert was telling me a story about a phone call he received from a buddy, a well-respected longtime Fort Worthian. Maybe it’s Lambert’s West Texas roots. Maybe it’s one of the reasons his ventures from Austin to Fort Worth have been largely successful, but the chef-entrepreneur behind Dutch’s Hamburgers and the recent reboots of Roy Pope Grocery and Paris Coffee Shop knows how to tell a story.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Miami developer plans its first Dallas deal in North Oak Cliff

A Miami actual property firm that’s increasing to North Texas has bought a website close to downtown Dallas for an condo venture. Associated Group has constructed and managed near 100,000 residences within the final 40 years. The agency is very identified for its luxurious condominiums in Florida. Associated Group...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Pantera House in Arlington Owned By Vinnie Paul Has Been Demolished

A local piece of heavy metal history is gone. The owner of the 3,784-square-foot mansion in Arlington once owned and occupied by late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul tore it down just a few months after purchasing it in February. The empty two-story, four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion on Hickory Valley Court went...
ARLINGTON, TX
advocatemag.com

A short history of the Filter Building at White Rock Lake

It was April 1914. White Rock Lake was filled with 6 billion gallons of water, and the pump station was providing water to nearby residents. No filtration plant existed at the lake, but the water was treated at a plant in Turtle Creek. In 1915, Dr. W.R. Blaylock wrote a...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mattito's opens Flower Mound Tex-Mex restaurant

Mattito’s opened May 25 in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 2945 Long Prairie Road. The Tex-Mex restaurant has family recipes that are over 50 years old. It offers dishes such as enchiladas, tacos, fajitas and other Tex-Mex staples. 682-990-6050. www.mattitos.com. Samantha Douty joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
gptx.org

2022 Prairie Paws Passport

Explore Grand Prairie and get your passport signed at each of the locations to get credit! If there is a. camera icon, you only need to take a picture for proof. Complete 5 tasks by August 31, 2022 to win a Prairie Paws Prize Pack!. Print a Passport Book(PDF, 1MB)...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
theflashtoday.com

Wind turbine causes brush fire in Erath County Monday

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, local firefighters were dispatched to a fire on County Road 397, northeast of Desdemona in Erath County where a fire was reported on the Windmill Farm in the area. Upon arrival, volunteers from the Lingleville VFD reported the fire was near CR...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Community outreach meetings scheduled about Flower Mound Ranch

Developers will hold two community outreach meetings about the proposed Flower Mound Ranch development in west Flower Mound. Land owner Jack Furst went back to the drawing board last year after Flower Mound P&Z commissioners and council members made it clear that they wouldn’t approve the proposed Furst Ranch mixed-use development with an estimated 2,832 homes, 520 townhomes, 760 condos, 4,000 apartments, 2 million square feet of business parks, 1.6 million square feet of office and nearly 1 million square feet of retail to be built out over 25-40 years. Town officials said that development didn’t fit with the town’s plan for that area of town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

