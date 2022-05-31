Epic Central Project Blazes Forward

“ ‘Lambert,’ he said, sounding very serious. ‘Lambert, I hear you bought Paris.’ ”. Lou Lambert was telling me a story about a phone call he received from a buddy, a well-respected longtime Fort Worthian. Maybe it’s Lambert’s West Texas roots. Maybe it’s one of the reasons his ventures from Austin to Fort Worth have been largely successful, but the chef-entrepreneur behind Dutch’s Hamburgers and the recent reboots of Roy Pope Grocery and Paris Coffee Shop knows how to tell a story.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO