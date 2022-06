LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Motorists using U.S. 23 north of Brighton will find it unusable after dark starting Friday for the next month. U.S. 23 near Brighton between Spencer Road and Clyde Road will be shut down nightly starting Friday, June 3, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues its $27 million resurfacing project for the freeway.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO