Brooklyn, NY

Self-defense classes help Asian and Pacific Islander women feel safer in New York

 2 days ago
Inside a community room in Brooklyn on a rainy day in May, seven women pair off for a series of drills. They practice backing toward the building’s exits, as if moving away from an attacker. They yell “stop!” over and over. And they learn fundamental hand and leg...

Vice

The photographer helping Asian women reclaim the spaces they call home

Chloe Xiang's new series 'The Moon Glows the Same' offers power, healing and community in the face of increased anti-Asian hate crimes in New York. Seven Asian women attacked in two hours. Three Asian women shot at a Korean salon. Asian woman fatally shoved to death on subway tracks. Asian woman found dead in Chinatown apartment, stabbed over 40 times. Asian woman stomped on and punched more than 125 times, called an “Asian bitch”. These are but a few headlines from 2022 alone, only one year after eight people – seven of whom were Asian women – were gunned down at different Asian spas in Atlanta.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

A Dynamic Trio of Black Friends Created A Card Game To Combat Cancel Culture

LikeU, a new Black-owned and created card game, was formed by three friends who envision a world without cancel culture and with more love. Friends Kiara Imani, Brian Taylor, and Michael Nelder Henderson came together to introduce an experience that strives to combat cancel culture, one deck at a time. Motivated by storytelling, the trio intended for players to connect through powerful connections by getting to know each other and discovering what they have in common.
HOBBIES
Chicago Defender

Story of Black Rail Workers Inspired by Historical Events told in New Drama “The Porter”

Set in the early 1920s, “The Porter” follows the journeys of train porters who hustle, dream, cross borders, and pursue their ambitions in the fight for liberation as they traveled the railways across North America. It is a gripping story of empowerment and idealism that highlights the moment when railway workers from both Canada and the United States joined together to give birth to the world’s first Black union. Set primarily in Montreal, Chicago, and Detroit as the world rebuilds after the First World War, THE PORTER depicts the Black community in St. Antoine, Montreal – known, at the time, as the “Harlem of the North.”
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Claude Rutault, French Artist Who Rewrote the Rules of Painting, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Claude Rutault, a French artist whose paintings were made according to rigorous sets of rules, has died at 80. A representative for Perrotin, the Paris-based gallery that represents him, said he died of an illness on Saturday. “Those who knew him will miss his mischievousness, intelligence, strong personality, generosity, and freedom of spirit, evident in his work,” Perrotin wrote on social media. Rutault’s paintings bridged the gap between postwar abstraction and the lofty ideas of the Minimalist and Conceptualist art movements. His works take the form of pared-down abstractions; many of them are monochromes. They...
VISUAL ART
#Asian Pacific#Asian People#Self Defense#Pacific Islander#Asian American#Racism#Muay Thai#Anti Asian#Chinese
architecturaldigest.com

This New Generation of Asian Youth Is Creating Ceramic Art for the Diaspora

There’s a certain collection of relics diasporic Asian youth immediately recognize from their upbringing. A few of mine include: lychee jelly cups (especially delicious after a PB&J sandwich), pungent ingredients that required special trips to the Asian supermarket, and ornate Chinese porcelain subtly mixed in with our American decor. Lately, I find myself coming back to the latter. Whether it’s because I’ve been feeling particularly sentimental, or, admittedly, frightened, these seemingly ubiquitous emblems have become a comfort to me—and I’m not alone. In recent years, the art style has inspired its own subcultural genre. These new forms look similar to traditional wares, but with a generationally relevant spunk attached. Born from curiosity and nostalgia, they challenge critical introspection while also offering an answer to what the Asian diasporic experience looks like in this day and age.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

