SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 numbers have increased modestly over the last few weeks. Now that the BA.2 variant is present, Dr. David Basel says that has contributed to the increases. Despite hospitalizations dropping to a low in the middle of May, there has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations. While no hospitalizations would be ideal, Avera has fewer than 40 people hospitalized as opposed to the hundreds in hospital beds during the peak. Even when factoring in take-home tests, the numbers seem promising in terms of identifying and minimizing large outbreaks.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO