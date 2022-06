A Hutchinson man is accused of planning an attack at his workplace. Police got a report Tuesday that a 24-year-old man had made threat of violence against people where he worked. Officers found the man and detained him during a traffic stop. During the stop, police say they found detailed plans to carry out the attack. A search of the man’s home turned of more evidence that he was planning an attack against co-workers.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO