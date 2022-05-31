ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Indiana State Fair is looking for hundreds of seasonal workers for this year's event

By Jazlyn Gomez
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is looking for hundreds of seasonal workers for this year's event and they're hoping to find most of them at their annual job fair.

The Indiana State Fair's annual Job Fair will be taking place on June 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 165th Indiana State Fair will take place July 29 to Aug. 21 this year.

    Interested candidates can complete an application and be interviewed at the Job Fair. College students, retirees, and anyone with a full-time job who wants the extra money are encouraged to apply.

    “Our seasonal employees help make the Indiana State Fair the best in the country,” Mark Anderson, director of human resources, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center said. “We are excited to introduce new referral and attendance incentive programs to our staff this year. Many of our year-round employees began as seasonal workers, and we hope that trend continues.”

    The event will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, 1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, 46205.

    Some positions include:

    • Parking
    • Gates
    • Security
    • Operations
    • Tractor Shuttles
    • Information Booths
    • Education Exhibits

    Those who are unable to attend can visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office, located on the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds, beginning June 6 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday.

    For more information, visit their website .

    Odds 17B [never read notifications]
    2d ago

    Good luck with that. IMS had no one near enough workers for the 500 and concession stands had long wait times. No way state fair will find enough workers!

