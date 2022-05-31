1 found dead, 1 rescued from water at Border Field State Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was rescued and a man was found dead in the water following an attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said crews were called to the beach off 1500 Monument Road just after 8 a.m. in response to a woman that was stranded on the border fence that extends into the water.

Emergency crews on the Mexico side were able to get the woman off the fence and out of the water, SDFD officials said.

The woman was brought to the U.S. side to be evaluated for any injuries.

Officials said a second person who had been with the woman was pulled from the water and pronounced dead.

“About 200-300 feet north of the border fence, it was Imperial Beach lifeguards who found the victim washed up on the beach. CPR was initiated, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased,” City of San Diego official Jose Ysea said.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately released.