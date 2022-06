SAFFORD – Both directions of U.S. Highway 191 are closed in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a law-enforcement situation. The southbound lanes are closed at milepost 120 (just north of 20th Street/Lonestar Road); the northbound lanes are closed at milepost 119 (just north of Discovery Park Boulevard. Law enforcement is in the Jensen Hill area (Discovery Park Boulevard and Highway 191) and gunshots have been reported. The incident is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO