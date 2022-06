INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and two other men were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at apartments on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received multiple 911 calls about the shooting shortly after 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane. That’s in Emerson Village Apartments, which is northeast of the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO