For decades, Black protestors have chanted “No justice, no peace” in demonstrations against police brutality. This slogan is also the title of a new exhibition on view at Hammonds House Museum, “No Justice, No Peace: Protest Photography from 1967 through 2022.” Among the featured artists is photographer Jim Alexander, who has been capturing the raw emotion of protestors since the 1960s. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom with film director and producer Adam Davis McGee, whose virtual film series “In Protest: Grassroots Stories from the Front Lines” is showing concurrently at Hammonds House.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO