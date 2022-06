The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a residence in Ocala and stole multiple firearms. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, May 24 at around 9 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below) forcibly entered a home on Locust Course Radial. He was observed on surveillance footage stealing three firearms and a piggy bank.

OCALA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO