ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Top executive leaving Macon Water Authority as chairman’s race goes to runoff

By Liz Fabian
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

Macon-Bibb County voters return to the polls June 21 to choose a chairman for the Macon Water Authority, which is also about to lose a top executive.

In the at-large chairman’s race, Gary Bechtel took 47% of the vote to Desmond Brown’s 30% and Tom Ellington’s 23%.

Since Bechtel failed to receive 50% plus one vote of the total 27,209 votes cast, he will face Desmond Brown in the runoff.

Although the primary campaign was cordial, Bechtel told The Macon Newsroom Thursday that he is actively fundraising and putting together a media blitz in the next few weeks to rally voters to choose him over Brown.

“I don’t dislike him. He’a a likable guy, you know, but he’s got a history of being… a financial predator,” Bechtel said. “The authority’s got a multimillion dollar budget, got a half a billon dollars worth of infrastructure in the ground and I don’t think the community wants to have the chairmanship of a body this important to the health, safety and economic development of our community to be turned over to somebody with this kind of history of bad judgment.”

Brown, who was elected in 2020 to represent District 2 on the authority, filed for bankruptcy 10 days after qualifying to run for chairman on March 7. By entering the chairman’s race, he vacated his seat after months of controversy that led to his censure in a probe concerning allegations of fraudulent billing of clients of his disaster mitigation company, Blue Armour Network of America.

The authority hired former district attorney David Cooke to look into Brown’s conduct. From several interviews with Brown’s former clients and their family members, Cooke concluded Brown targeted the elderly in the internal investigation that led to his censure for “blatant conflict of interest.”

Brown billed the authority on behalf of a client after the MWA had determined months earlier that the utility was not responsible for Brown’s client’s flooding issues.

In February, Brown was jailed for contempt in failing to comply with a judge’s order to turn over financial documents to an attorney representing a former investment client of Brown’s now-defunct company D-Money Enterprises.

In 2019, Judge Verda Colvin ordered Brown to repay the client the $40,000 investment made in 2011 plus 25% interest compounded yearly, which after 11 years of nonpayment totals $150,000.

This year’s court proceedings stemming from the 2019 case were put on hold when Brown filed for bankruptcy.

Brown, who is a senior claims analyst according to his candidacy affidavit, has not responded to numerous requests for comment during the campaign for chairman, but has posted comments and videos on Facebook.

“I am truly humbled,” read one comment about the election results that was pinned to the top of his Facebook page Friday.

Brown has been campaigning as a “whistle blower,” sounding the alarm on stormwater issues and debating the $4.99 fee charged to homeowners. He dismissed Cooke’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

In a live Facebook video Tuesday, Brown said: “You don’t need politicians, you need a chairman that understands construction, site work, topography, pipe installation, who has done it, who can understand what’s an act of god and what’s not. Many of you are paying $4.99 and you don’t have infrastructure. But for those who have infrastructure, we need to do more than sweeping streets.”

In the campaign leading up to the runoff, Bechtel said he will “educate” the public about Brown’s questionable ethics. Bechtel, a current member on the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission, said Brown’s pending legal troubles and pattern of behavior could ultimately result in him not being able to serve out the term.

“If he were to win, how soon do we have to come back and have another election?” Bechtel asked. “Because I fear that if he used his position as a board member, it’s only going to offer him greater opportunity to do the same thing if he’s chairman.”

Bechtel has also previously served on the Macon Water Authority.

Bechtel, a commercial real estate agent and former banker who also was president of the Bibb County School Board, held a seat on the Macon Water Authority while serving District 1 of the Macon-Bibb County Commission after consolidation.

Bechtel said he was the true whistle blower in the race having raised ethical issues about former school superintendents Sharon Patterson and Romain Dallemand, and Macon-Bibb County manager Dale Walker that led to their departures.

In September 2009, Bechtel and school board member Lynn Farmer filed an ethics complaint with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission against Patterson for failing to report educator misconduct in 2005.

Dallemand was accused of defrauding the district in more than $7 million in technology deals and later served time for tax evasion.

Walker resigned in 2017 amid a pension scandal.

Brown has no history of rooting out corruption, Bechtel said.

“The whistle has been blown on his problems, whereas I’ve got a history of actually rooting out corruption and not engaging in it myself,” Bechtel said.

Friday, third-place finisher Tom Ellington spoke to The Macon Newsroom about the race.

“I’m disappointed, but in a democracy, we have to respect the will of the voters and I do. So, I offer congratulations to my opponents and I hope that voters will turn back out for the runoff.

Ellington, a political science professor at Wesleyan College, declined to make an endorsement Friday.

“I’ll let you know when there’s something to know on that,” Ellington said.

‘Sound, financially solid organization’

Whoever wins the race will lead the governing body of the authority without its current Executive Vice President of Business Operations Guy Boyle.

Boyle, who also serves as the authority’s Chief Financial Officer, becomes the CEO of Spartanburg Water in South Carolina on July 5.

“I’m getting to go from one world class operation to another world class operation,” Boyle told The Macon Newsroom Thursday. “(MWA) has treated me exceptionally well, and that’s from the governance board all the way down through the ranks. I mean, I just have nothing but positives to say about this organization.”

After a “comprehensive nationwide search,” the Commission of Public Works of the City of Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District voted to hire Boyle at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Boyle, who recently completed his doctorate in public administration from West Chester University, also holds an MBA from the University of North Texas and a Master of Public Administration from Georgia College & State University.

“His experience, background and leadership character will be an immense benefit to not only our Spartanburg Water team, but the entire Spartanburg community,” said John Montgomery, Chairman of the Commission of Public Works, in a news release.

Boyle also was a candidate for the Macon CEO post after the retirement of Tony Rojas, but was not a finalist for that position that went to Joey Leverette, the former director of Water Distribution & Wastewater Collections for Florida’s Gainesville Regional Utilities.

“The board here hired a really good person with Joey,” Boyle told The Macon Newsroom Thursday. “I think he’s got the personality and the demeanor and the background to be exceptionally successful.”

After being recruited from New Orleans by Cox Communications for a position in Macon, Boyle joined the MWA in 2011. He says this new job brings him closer to his family.

Boyle, who was instrumental in planning the budget structure for the new stormwater arm of the utility, said he believes the authority is well-positioned to be financially viable going forward with a new board chairman.

“Whoever comes in, I think they’re going to find a very sound, financially solid organization.”

Civic Journalism Senior Fellow Liz Fabian covers Macon-Bibb County government entities and can be reached at fabian_lj@mercer.edu or 478-301-2976.

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bibb County, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Pro-Rivian JDA touts election results

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Walton, and Newton counties is touting the results of last week’s GOP primary in Georgia, which saw Governor Brian Kemp sweep past former Senator David Perdue. When Rivian announced plans to build electric trucks and SUVs in Walton and Morgan counties, a...
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia Family Rehab ordered to pay $9.6M in fraudulent claims case

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A federal judge has ordered a Macon rehabilitation facility to pay millions in a fraud case. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Middle Georgia Family Rehab (MGFR) was ordered to pay $9,617,679.22 in damages and penalties. The case involved the...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#New Orleans#Election Fraud#Election Local#School Board Election#The Macon Water Authority#The Macon Newsroom
13WMAZ

'It was just a big jungle': What's next for east Macon's newest park

MACON, Ga. — As summer gets closer and the days get longer, you may be looking for a place to enjoy the great outdoors. Folks in east Macon could soon have a new park to visit for those afternoon rays of sunshine. North Highlands Park is underway at the intersection of Boulevard and Briarcliff Road. A big reason they're building the park is so kids in the neighborhood have a safe place to play.
MACON, GA
WABE

Former Democratic SoS candidates endorse one-time rival in Georgia

All three of the Democratic candidates for secretary of state who didn’t make it into a runoff to be the party’s nominee have fallen in line behind a single former rival. The campaign of former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler on Wednesday announced the endorsements of John Eaves, former Fulton County Board of Commissioners chairman; Floyd Griffin, former Milledgeville mayor and state senator; and Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman.
COBB COUNTY, GA
centralgatech.edu

CGTC and Middle Georgia WorkSource to host In-Person Job Fair

Warner Robins, GA – Central Georgia Technical College and Middle Georgia WorkSource are hosting an in-person job fair on Thursday, June 2nd, at the New Greater Allen Temple AME Church. The church is located at 1235 Jones Road – Peach Parkway, in Byron, Georgia, 31008. The goal of the event is to assist adults, youth, and dislocated workers in central Georgia find employment and improve their quality of life.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Facebook
41nbc.com

Residents upset after Centerville announces splash pad hour changes

CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville is making changes to its splash pad operating hours, and that’s left some residents upset. The city posted on Facebook this week that it would cut back the splash pad’s hours of operation, pushing the opening time from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The splash pad will close daily at 6 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Crews battle vacant house fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County and City of Forsyth fire crews were called into battle a vacant house fire on Wednesday. According to Monroe County Emergency Services, it happened shortly after 10:00 Wednesday morning on Indian Springs Dr. at Vining St. Officials say that the structure was vacant...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside. The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area. The complex features 1, 2, and...
ATLANTA, GA
WLTX.com

Jurors presented evidence in Trump election case in Georgia

ATLANTA — There were no chairs in the lobby of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Wednesday but there were several no loitering signs posted and a large sign reading, "STOP - DO NOT ENTER." The large sign was next to a door separating the lobby from the district attorney's grand jury room.
GEORGIA STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
1K+
Followers
123
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy