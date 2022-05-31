ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Pro-life group offers reward for information on firebombing, claims law enforcement’s investigation is lacking

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Family Action — the pro-life advocacy group that was firebombed earlier this month after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case — is now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Authorities with the Madison Police Department said they’re investigating the May 8 incident as an act of arson; WFA’s Madison headquarters was also vandalized with graffiti.

Days after the incident, a group called “Jane’s Revenge” claimed responsibility for the arson and graffiti, and demanded “the disbanding of all anti-choice groups, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days.” The news was first reported by Bellingcat’s Robert Evans .

Shortly after the group claimed responsibility, MPD officials said they are working with federal partners to verify Jane’s Revenge’s involvement , adding that authorities “take all information and tips related to this case seriously and are working to vet each and every one.”

In a statement announcing WFA’s $1,500 reward, the group’s president Julaine Appling said she thinks law enforcement isn’t doing enough to find and arrest whoever is responsible.

“It’s perplexing that Jane’s Revenge has not only taken credit for the firebombing of our headquarters, but they have also threatened our personal safety and promised to continue this extreme violence to other pro-life organizations across the nation, and three weeks later not even a single person of interest has been named,” Appling said.

“Both Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Governor Tony Evers fell extremely short of showing any interest in bringing those responsible to justice and instead exhibited empathy with pro-abortion activists and their emotional reaction to overturning Roe,” Appling added. “Therefore, we believe it necessary to offer this reward to help move this investigation along.”

Speaking at an unrelated event the day after the firebombing, Gov. Tony Evers described the incident as “horrible,” adding that “that type of violence” isn’t accepted in the Badger State. Evers’ initial comments came after a separate criticism from Appling in which she claimed Evers’ “non-response” leaves people who disagree with the governor’s policies “extremely vulnerable to similar violence.”

The Madison Police Department released a statement Tuesday afternoon, stressing investigations take time to be resolved:

“The Madison Police Department continues to investigate the arson at the offices of the Wisconsin Family Action. There is no room for hate in Madison, and we are actively working with our federal partners from the FBI and ATF to solve this case.

“We understand the desire for an immediate resolution. However, investigations into this type of incident are time-consuming, and involve painstaking analysis of evidence collected, witness interviews conducted, and tips received. Tips are often crucial in cases like this, and we encourage anyone with information related to this incident to submit that information through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.”

