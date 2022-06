Robert Lavell Green, 40, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft, fraud, dealing in stolen property, and resisting arrest after investigators found evidence that he regularly walks out of Home Depot with items he has not paid for and then takes them straight to a pawn shop. Records at the pawn shop indicate that he has done this over 60 times since August of 2021.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO