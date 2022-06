It hasn't been the strongest start for the Rockies prized offseason acquisition, Kris Bryant. Bryant has only played in 17 games this season, hitting .270 and doesn't have a home run to his name just yet. Now, he finds himself on the Injured List for the second time this season after missing most of May. When can we expect the Rockies $182 million free-agent signing back in the lineup?

