Minneapolis, MN

Como Park couple ‘seizes the day’

By Scott Carlson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealing Elements, a health and yoga studio in Milton Square in St. Anthony Park, is under new ownership. Neil and Anna Hultgren, of Como Park and owners of the Carpe Diem yoga studio in Minneapolis, in early May took over Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave., from Samantha Shvetzoff, who sold the...

Eater

Twin Cities LGBTQ-Owned Restaurants To Try This Pride Month and All Year

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of LGBTQ identity, culture, and community. This year, the 50th-annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place at Loring Park in Minneapolis — expect the usual excellent showing of local vendors, food stands, and musical acts, plus perhaps a little extra jubilance for the half-century milestone. (Keep an eye out for a map of where to celebrate Pride at iconic Twin Cities LGBTQ bars later this month.) But at all times of the year, Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty of LGBTQ-owned restaurants and cafes to explore: Try loaded hashbrowns at the Nicollet Diner, elegant farro carbonara at Joan’s in the Park, or spring salads straight from the farm at Wise Acre Eatery. Here are a few fantastic queer-owned spots to try around the Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Downtown Mpls. Prince Mural To Be Unveiled Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After years of planning, a long-awaited mural will be unveiled Thursday night, complete with a party fit for a Prince. The mural stands 100 ft. tall on Ramp A near First Avenue and Target Center. It is one of the largest in the Twin Cities. The Purple one now reigns over downtown Minneapolis! Prince Mural unveiling in downtown happening tonight with a Purple Block Party! The fun starts at 7pm! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/93WqSutclG — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) June 2, 2022 Muralist Hiero Veiga just started painting this about two-and-a-half weeks ago, but this project has been seven years in the making. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

After seven years of planning, Prince mural unveiled Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — After seven long years of planning, fundraising, and securing the location, Thursday, the Crown our Prince mural initiative is excited to unveil a massive mural of the groundbreaking Minnesota native in the heart of the downtown theater district. The 100-foot-tall mural, painted by Miami-based muralist Hiero Veiga,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Person In Plant Costume Spooks Passersby On Stone Arch Bridge In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some harmless fun was spotted on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Tuesday. On Twitter, Melanie G. S. Walby posted a video of a person in a plant costume – complete with a planter – startling some passersby. One passerby gives the plant person a high five after being spooked, another couple is spooked a bit later, but the last passerby wasn’t fooled. Someone’s on Stone Arch in a plant costume messing with people as they walk by: pic.twitter.com/QhQB1RJkP4 — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022 Melanie took the opportunity to get a selfie with the plant, because why not? My friend wanted a selfie with them haha thanks for the laughs, plant person. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Sq1kjrcd5o — Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After More Than A Century, Southern Minnesota Restaurant Still Slinging ‘Dam’ Good Burgers, Pies

Originally published June 1 BLUE EARTH CO., Minn. (WCCO) — There’s a restaurant in southern Minnesota that’s been around for more than 100 years. And it’s pretty “dam” good, thanks in large part to the dam that sits next to it. “My sister lives two miles away from here and you can hear the roar of the dam from there,” David Hruska said. For more than a century, people have been drawn to the Rapidan Dam because of its sights and sounds. During that same time, they’ve also been drawn to the store next door because of its smells and sweets. David and his sister...
MINNESOTA STATE
parkbugle.org

Neighbors for June 2022￼

Cafesjian’s Carousel is now open for its 23rd season at Como Park. The schedule for the historic ride now through Labor Day is 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. From Sept. 4...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios

7 new restaurants to try this June in the Twin Cities

Summer brings plenty of new places to dine out. Check out these restaurants open now and coming this month. Guacaya Bistreaux: This Latin Caribbean restaurant, which claims to have the biggest patio on Washington Avenue, serves up tapas with New Orleans influences in the North Loop. Open now. Slice: Minneapolis'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

See A Turtle On Land? Report It To The Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately? Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements. Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks. Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country. Turtles are often on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

SUMMER FUN! Minnesota’s Margarita Cruise Is Back

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and 809,000 boats. Yep, there are nearly one million boats in the state of Minnesota according to a report from the National Marine Manufacturers Association that was published by Twin Cities Business Magazine. If you own a boat or if you’re lucky enough...
MINNESOTA STATE
parkbugle.org

Deborah Worthington￼

Deborah Worthington, 71, Roseville, died May 7, 2022. Deb was an ultimate cabin lover, spending decades at the family cabin on Lake Wapogasset. She was a longtime school nurse for St. Paul Public Schools. She is survived by son,, Rob (Meghan) Worthington, daughter Sara (Miguel) Worthington, six grandchildren and brother...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Four Seasons Minneapolis, Minnesota’s 1st 5-Star Hotel, Opens Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Wednesday, the public will be able to check in to Minnesota’s first five-star hotel. The Four Seasons officially opens Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) The luxury hotel has more than 200 rooms that are inspired by the innovation and industry in Minnesota. They go for about $500 to $900 a night. MORE: How Are Hotels Rated? What Does A 5-Star Rating Mean? There’s also a Gavin Kaysen restaurant, a pool and a spa that’s open to the public. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield got an exclusive first look inside the Four Seasons before opening day. Click here to take the tour.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
parkbugle.org

Marcia Sundquist￼

Marcia May Gillespie Sundquist (1924-2022) died a day after celebrating her 98th birthday. Marcia was born in the small town of Stephen, Minn., near the Canadian border. Her mother was a teacher. Her father the town banker. The bank failed during the Great Depression, and the family moved to Edmonton, Canada, where her father was a grain broker. He died when Marcia was only eight, so her mother raised Marcia, her two sisters Beatrice and Doris and brother Stewart.
OBITUARIES
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Main Street Location Closes

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Closes at Main Street Location. A popular coffee shop on Maple Grove’s Main Street has closed. Dunn Brothers closed this past week after maintaining that location for many years. The business didn’t post a statement on its Facebook page other than to reveal the location...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
multihousingnews.com

Inland Opens St. Paul Apartments

The community helps fill a gap in a traditionally undersupplied submarket. Inland Private Capital Corp. (IPC) has taken the wraps off The Arlow on Kellogg, a newly developed, Class A rental community in the downtown district of Saint Paul, Minn. As of last Friday, the apartment community was 82 percent leased.
AM 1390 KRFO

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN

