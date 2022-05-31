ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTC Sets Milestone With 250,000 Active Users of FlexPLM Solution

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Demand for PTC’s FlexPLM V12 among retailers and brands continues to grow with more than 250,000 active daily users, globally. The company was featured in The PLM Report 2022, produced by WhichPLM and The Interline, and highlights the top PLM companies in fashion apparel . PTC leads in the number of active users.

PTC said in a statement that record usage of its platform “comes as a result of new customer partnerships, expansions and a 99 percent customer retention rate. Due to this tremendous growth, PTC has increased its already-dominant overall market share of Retail PLM users.”

Mark Harrop, chief executive officer of WhichPLM, and the founder of The Interline, said in this year’s PLM Report that “PTC has listed a roster of new customers that includes some of the world’s most recognizable brands, and further growth to an already iconic and market-leading user base.”

In a testimony praising PTC and its PLM solutions, Stephanie Anetrella, senior manager of digital product creation at VF Corp., said the company “is a multibrand corporation, we’ve grown through acquisitions and because of that, we have almost every PLM system out there and different processes for each one.” Anetrella said VF Corp. conducted a full assessment of current PLM platforms “and the others in this space to determine what our go-forward strategy would be, and we’ve landed on FlexPLM for that solution. We’re focusing on a standardized platform with fully utilized capabilities using the leader in the footwear and apparel space.”

PTC said in 2021/22, the company sold 22,000 active licenses, “representing a double-digit increase in users year-over-year, providing further evidence of PTC’s position as the preferred PLM partner for global retailers and brands looking for a truly scalable, secure, easy to use PLM platform with a brand-new, eComm-like, fully responsive user experience that’s supported by a suite of DPC (digital product creation), sustainability, and value-chain solutions.”

Regarding the composition of its active users, PTC said it is split 74/26 between internal teams and supply chain partners, respectively, which is a balance “that reflects the trust customers have in FlexPLM, and the rate at which PTC customers are digitally connected to their colleagues and suppliers, delivering new levels of collaboration, traceability and visibility in a complex and strained global supply chain ecosystem.”

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit, said the company’s FlexPLM “is known throughout the world as the most widely used PLM platform in the retail, footwear, apparel, and consumer goods industries, and we’re excited to report on our record growth.”

Brewster said users of the company’s FlexPLM platform “can connect and collaborate internally and with their extended value-chain, which is critical for getting products to market at speed and scale.” He also noted that the platform’s growth “is a testament to the confidence that new and existing customers have in FlexPLM V12 and our long-term strategy and commitment to the retail industry, and the great women and men that use our software.”

