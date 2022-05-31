GF police identify man in ‘unattended death’ death case

FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead, another person was injured and a third is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo. The State Patrol says the crash happened on the I-29 northbound exit ramp from I-94 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. An SUV pulling a dolly trailer carrying...
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A Moorhead man faces multiple charges following a drug investigation. A search warrant served in the 1300 blk. of Belsly Boulevard resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Maurice Bell. Police say they seized 500 suspected fentanyl pills with a street value of $15,000, a handgun, and $20,000 cash. There was also a child under the age of one.
FARGO (KFGO) – A close call for a child Monday afternoon. Fargo firefighters and police officers responded to the U32 apartments on 32nd Ave. North where a child had fallen from a fourth-floor window on the east side of the five-story building. Battalion Chief Jason Ness says it appears...
FARGO (KFGO) – With over 9,000 signatures collected, the campaign supporting a marijuana legalization measure announced it has collected more than half of the 15,582 valid signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot. New Approach North Dakota said they are confident most of its signatures will be validated...
FARGO (KFGO) – Area workers organizing unions in coffee shops, bookstores, and breweries will hear from one of the country’s most famous organizers during a roundtable discussion hosted by the North Dakota AFL-CIO Thursday night (June 2). Chris Smalls, the president of the Amazon Labor Union, has a...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves and UND Letterwinners Association President Natalie Martinson announced Tuesday the UND Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The group will be honored on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Alerus Center. Sheri (Langendoerfer) Bottelberghe (swimming...
