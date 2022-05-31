Carjacking attempt reported Monday in Alton

A Springfield man has been arrested in East St. Louis in connection with a shooting death last month. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Demaro Brownlee Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and various weapons charges in the shooting death of Jayvon Watson. Watson was shot May 24th in the 1000 block of East Laurel. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO