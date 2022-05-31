Jackie Cruz Switches In As Co-Lead Opposite Paul Wesley In Horror ‘History Of Evil’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Orange Is The New Black star Jackie Cruz has replaced Stephanie Beatriz as co-lead in horror-thriller movie History Of Evil , which has just wrapped.

The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley co-stars in the feature, which as we reported earlier this year was pre-bought by AMC’s genre streamer Shudder for North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

We’re told Brooklyn Nine-Nine and In the Heights star Beatriz had to switch out before the film’s early May start due to scheduling conflicts.

Written and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Bo Mirhosseni, the film is being produced by genre specialists XYZ Films, Under the Shadow outfit Two & Two Pictures and Jake Siegel.

In History Of Evil , a family on the run from a corrupt state takes refuge in a safe house with an evil past — a terrifying last stop on a near-future Underground Railroad.

The movie is the first project under a pact between XYZ Films and Two & Two Pictures to make films from first- and second-time genre directors from under-represented demographics. The pact is set to produce two to three pictures a year initially and was hatched as a result of XYZ Films partnering with Two & Two on Babak Anvari’s Under the Shadow , which went on to win a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut. The companies most recently collaborated on Anvari’s third feature film, I Came By , which is currently in post-production for Netflix.

Cruz is best known for starring in Netflix’s hit series Orange Is The New Black . Recent features include Bruce Willis actioner Midnight In The Switchgrass and thriller Panama with Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser. Wesley is best known for roles in The Vampire Diaries , Before I Disappear , Peaceful Warrior and Tell Me a Story .

Cruz is repped by APA and managed by Gladys Gonzalez.