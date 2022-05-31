ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

‘This Is Us ’ Makeup and Hair Team Detail Mandy Moore’s Hour-Long Wig Process and More

By Karen M. Peterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxHm9_0fvphWPn00

Click here to read the full article.

Makeup department head Zoe Hay and hair department head Michael Reitz accepted a unique creative opportunity when they joined NBC’s “ This Is Us ” six years ago. They were tasked with aging family matriarch Rebecca Pearson , played by Mandy Moore , from age 16 to 80. “It was an unusual challenge,” Hay says, recalling the early days of the show, which just concluded its final season.

The family drama, which has earned 38 Primetime Emmy nominations including four for hair and makeup, is a multigenerational story that spans more than six decades and centers on the Pearson family at various points in their lives. The Pearsons’ story unfolds in a nonlinear way, and when Hay and Reitz signed on, no one realized what the work would entail — nor how many hours it would take. Between skull caps and wig placement, it often took about 60 minutes just to get Moore’s hair right.

Applying the various makeup looks took about three hours at a time, especially when prosthetics were involved. Adding an additional 60-90 minutes for removing them after a day of filming made for many long days.

While members of the crew were celebrating a short 12-hour day on set, Moore’s day would last up to 18 hours including time in the makeup chair. “Most of the time I embraced it,” Moore says. “You’ve got to lean in and go, ‘OK, this is what it is.’ And you have to submit and go I am here for the next three hours. Let’s do this.”

Moore, who was 34 when the show premiered in 2016, credits Hay, Reitz and costume designer Hala Bahmet with helping create the beloved character.

“I’ve never been a part of episodic television to this degree before,” Moore says. “I got so used to that schedule of bopping around and recognizing every day is going to bring something new on the show. That’s why it was such a delicious challenge for six years. I never ever sailed through the gates of work going, ‘I could just coast in today on autopilot.’ I was always kept on my toes.”

Moore had a “blast” leaning into Rebecca in different eras, and the makeup and hair were vital components to her unique transformation. To achieve the look for 16-year-old Rebecca, Hay used eye masks, primers and “pretty, yummy foundations to make Moore’s skin look glowing and alive.” To reflect teenage Rebecca’s hair, her wig was lighter and brighter. It was all part of the process that would only get more complicated and creative as they grew the character into middle age and beyond.

Moving into the ’70s, as Rebecca entered her 20s, Hay added more color to her palette saying, “It was the ’70s, it was really fun.”

At the same time, Reitz and his team got to work with Moore’s natural hair, adding extensions when they needed it to be a bit longer. Joni Mitchell was one of their biggest hair inspirations for Rebecca’s transition into young adulthood and early married life.

But when she became a mother in the 1980s, Rebecca’s look changed again. Reitz still focused on her natural hair, but Hay started toning things down.

“We’re using a little bit less foundation or not using concealer any – more,” she says. “And we’re using less color in the makeup. All of these things help make these transitions as she gets older.”

Signs of Rebecca’s age began to show toward the end of the ’90s after she loses her husband, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), and has to face a life she never anticipated. For the makeup design, this meant making her skin look a little duller and less vibrant. It also meant introducing an age stippling product that helped create the beginning signs of wrinkles.

“In order to make them look realistic, we’re looking at Mandy’s face and how her skin moves when she expresses, but also looking at photos of women that are at that age,” says Hay. “How do their faces express? How do their smile lines look? How do their wrinkles start to form so that we can start to create those fine lines that start happening with expression?”

Reitz’s task involved designing wigs for points in Rebecca’s life. He worked closely with wig maker Stacey Butterworth on a collection of 10 different styles. As Rebecca gets older, not only do the hairstyles change, but the color and texture need to evolve too. They would start by deciding on a style from one time period and then take it through a progression into the next.

We’d pull all the colors out and bring some elements from the other period into that wig. Say she was brown, we would still put helped create the beginning signs of wrinkles. “In order to make them look realistic, we’re looking at Mandy’s face and how her skin moves when she expresses, but also looking at photos of women that are at that age,” says Hay. “How do their faces express? How do their smile lines look? How do their wrinkles start to form so that we can start to create those fine lines that start happening with expression?” Reitz’s task involved designing wigs for points in Rebecca’s life. He worked closely with wig maker Stacey Butterworth on a collection of 10 different styles. As Rebecca gets older, not only do the hairstyles change, but the color and texture need to evolve too. They would start by deciding on a style from one time period and then take it through a progression into the next. “We’d pull all the colors out and bring some elements from the other period into that wig. Say she was brown, we would still put some of that brown woven into the hair. Not a lot, but just some to carry it through to make it all seamless,” says Reitz.

Over time, they included less of her natural color, giving way to gray.

In the sixth season, Rebecca underwent her most substantial transformation as the final episodes spend more time in the present and future. All of the Pearsons were aging, but none as quickly as Rebecca, declining from both advancing years and the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

“It becomes a little trickier because you’re having to use a lot more prosthetics on the face. But you have to be very careful to walk the line to have it not be mask-like,” Hays says, noting that she found balance by making sure the pieces were not heavy.

The advanced ages also gave Hay an opportunity for even more close collaboration with the hair and wardrobe departments to determine which areas needed makeup and which could be covered with a particular sweater or well-placed strands of hair.

The team applied prosthetics to Moore’s hands to “mimic more of that arthritic look,” Hay explains. Moore recalls the prosthetics on her hand being paper thin.

“I would brush up against something the wrong way and they would start to roll up a little bit. I’d have to be very, very, very careful,” she says. “Luckily, I spent a lot of time in bed so it’s not like I was doing lots of manual labor. I wasn’t really using my hands that much, but it was something I had to be very mindful of.”

Overall, the process helped Moore as an actor.

“I was just constantly like, ‘OK, what’s next? Who am I?’ And I really think hair, makeup and wardrobe definitely helped solidify all of that,” she says. “It would be different if I were just having to show up in my normal clothes and have to be someone completely different. I think maybe it’s a little bit more challenging. I had the benefit of being able to really lean on transforming into some – one that I am not at all.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Joni Mitchell
E! News

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reveals That Miguel Was Almost a Totally Different Character

Watch: Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us. This is us having our minds blown by Jon Huertas. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the This Is Us star revealed that his character, Miguel Rivas—best friend to Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and eventual second husband to Jack's wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore)—was very different on paper before he was cast on the NBC drama. Specifically, Huertas shared that the character was originally named Mike and was not identified as a Latin American male.
TV SERIES
Glamour

This Is Us Finally Confronts Rebecca’s Death—And Solves a Lingering Mystery

Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us. The penultimate episode of This Is Us was always going to belong to Rebecca Pearson. If the NBC drama’s first several seasons left viewers preoccupied with how Jack Pearson died (may the Crock-Pot live in minor infamy), then the last few have been—sometimes tediously—devoted to Rebecca’s eventual demise. The show’s second to last episode, titled “The Train” and written by series creator Dan Fogelman, does get there, but not before one last misdirect.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Extensions#Natural Hair#This Is Us#Nbc#Pearsons
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Speaks Out About a Potential Spinoff

This Is Us may be ending, but could a possible spinoff series be on the horizon? Actress Chrissy Metz—who plays Kate Pearson on the show—sure thinks so. The 41-year-old actress attended a private screening of the series finale in Los Angeles over the weekend. Metz exclusively spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her interest in a potential spinoff.
TV SERIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Milo Ventimiglia’s Net Worth Reveals How His ‘This Is Us’ Salary Compares to His Co-Stars’

Click here to read the full article. After six seasons on This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia‘s net worth has reached an all-time high. Clearly, it pays to be papa Pearson on the beloved NBC series. Watch ‘This Is Us’ $6.99+ Buy Now Ventimiglia—whose full name is Milo Anthony Ventimiglia—was born on July 8, 1977, in Anaheim, California. As the youngest child of Carol and Peter, a Vietnam War Veteran, Ventimiglia also has two older sisters named Leslie and Laurel. Before dipping his toes into the world of professional acting, Ventimiglia attended El Modena High School in Orange, California, where he participated in a number of extracurricular...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death – 'Kiss René for me'

Celine Dion has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her former publicist, Francine Chaloult, following her sad death at the age of 82 on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a picture showing her sitting next to Francine with her arm around her. Behind them, Celine's late husband René Angélil can be seen holding his wife's hand.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy