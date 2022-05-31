Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Hubbard; Otter Tail; Wadena The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hubbard County in north central Minnesota Wadena County in central Minnesota Northeastern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Eastern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 507 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frazee to near Clarissa, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wadena, Park Rapids, Perham, Frazee, Menahga, New York Mills and Sebeka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO