The results from the May 17 election are in, and it is official: East Allen Township will be forging ahead with an Open Space Plan. Eighty percent of East Allen Township residents voted in favor of a referendum establishing a one-quarter-percent Earned Income Tax for preserving township open space and farmland. This resounding support for a township Open Space Plan comes after more than two years of grassroots efforts, resident volunteerism and community educational programs.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO