Concerns about the use of residential streets by commercial haulers in Berwick have not resulted in any changes. Residents living near Wise Foods in particular have complained about vehicles damaging their properties. Pennsylvania law bans directional signage on highways mentioning specific businesses, but Rep. David Millard is putting forward a bill to change that. Area officials say there may be another solution, in signs that point traffic toward industrial sites. Wise officials have expressed willingness to discuss the possibilities.

BERWICK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO