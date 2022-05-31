ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Smith powers Post 11 past Pitt County

By RUDY COGGINS Assistant Editor
Mount Olive Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLDSBORO - A mixture of new faces hasn’t seemed to disrupt Wayne County Post 11’s team chemistry on the baseball diamond. Monday evening was a perfect example. Newcomer Nate Smith crushed two home runs and Richard Noble threw three solid innings during a 9-6, non-division triumph over Pitt County Post...

