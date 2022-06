Tamaqua Police released details on the following incidents:. • Police cited a Palmerton man for public drunkenness after he failed to leave a borough establishment on May 21. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Wabash, 50 Mauch Chunk St., at 6:15 p.m. for an unwanted person who was sitting on a chair outside the establishment. Police spoke to an employee who said the man had been sitting at the bar, did not have anything to drink and kept nodding off. The employee asked the man, Richard Sliwinski, 49, to leave but he did not, police said.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO