Traffic stops made by state police at the Lehighton resulted in the following charges:. • The driver of a 2005 GMC Sierra who was stopped at 10:18 a.m. May 30 at the intersection of Pohopoco Drive and Pine Run Road in Towamensing Township was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO