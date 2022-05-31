Huntington Woman Faces Animal Cruelty Charge

A Huntington woman has been charged with animal cruelty, the Suffolk Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Tuesday.

Earline Milligan, 42, of Lafayette Street faces the misdemeanor charge, the SPCA said, after she allowed her dog, Simba, a one-year old male pit bull mix dog to become severely emaciated and to suffer from multiple infected open sores all over its body for a lengthy period without obtaining medical treatment, causing injury, pain and suffering.

She surrendered to SPCA detectives on Friday and is scheduled to appear in First District Court, Central Islip, on June 16.

Anyone who witnesses an incident of animal cruelty or neglect, in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.