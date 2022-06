The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were patrolling the area of Broad Street and Highway 15-401 Bypass West at 6:07 p.m. when a red Honda Accord driven by Lexus Briana Strickland, 25, of McColl drove past and was not wearing a seatbelt. Strickland said her driver’s license was suspended for unpaid tickets and she did not have any insurance during the traffic stop. Strickland was cited for driving under suspension first offense, operating uninsured, tag registered to another vehicle, and a warning was issued for the seatbelt violation.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO