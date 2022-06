A judge has signed off on the Arapahoe County District Attorney's motion to dismiss criminal charges against Jerry Jeudy stemming from an arrest earlier this month. On May 12, the Denver Broncos receiver was arrested and held on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Sheriff Tyler Brown said Jeudy was involved in a non-physical dispute with a woman while their infant child was present.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO