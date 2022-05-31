ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Motion filed to dismiss Jerry Jeudy domestic violence charge

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 2 days ago

The charge against Jerry Jeudy stemming from a domestic dispute earlier this month will be dropped.

ESPN reports that the Arapahoe County District Attorney in Colorado filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer against the 23-year-old Broncos receiver.

“After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” Jeudy’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told ESPN.

The charge against Jeudy, who was arrested in Colorado earlier this month, still needs to be formally dismissed by a judge, but that’s expected to happen, according to ESPN.

Jeudy was accused by his girlfriend — and mother of his child — of locking items, including a wallet, car seat and baby formula, in his car because she took one of his cell phones and would not give it back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgAD1_0fvpdsD900
Jerry Jeudy’s charges in a case stemming from a domestic dispute have been dismissed.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jeudy’s girlfriend had asked the DA to dismiss the charges .

Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is entering his third season in the NFL. In his career, he has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.

Comments / 0

