Gabrielle Union Tries Relaxing With Daughter Kaavia & Chaos Ensues In Adorable New Video

By Sydni Ellis
 2 days ago
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade/Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images) Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Picture this: it’s Memorial Day weekend, you’re soaking up rays by the pool and soft music is playing in the background. The heat on your skin, the three-day weekend, the beginning of summer — it’s pure bliss…until it isn’t. Silly you, thinking you could relax with toddlers around! Gabrielle Union, master of relatable parenting videos, nailed this common parenting struggle in a new video posted to Instagram on Sunday.

“Relax for what?” is written over the video of Union and her daughter Kaavia, 3, whom she shares with husband Dwayne Wade. The mother-daughter duo are both wearing yellow sundresses, and laying back in matching red chairs outside. Kaavia says, “Mommy” and Union turns to look at the little girl. She puts her arms up behind her head just like her mom, then closes her eyes and sighs. The picture of contentment!

After a few seconds — yes, seconds — the relaxing is over! Kaavia jumps up, stars making loud noises and wiggling all around in her chair, making Union smile. Relaxing just isn’t in the cards!

“When you wanna relax and turn up at the same dang time,” the actress captioned the video. “Do you boo boo. Be safe out there good people. #SundaySweetness.”

Kaavia also posted a video on her official Instagram account Sunday. This one showed Union helping Kaavia do her hair while Kaavia plays on a tablet. The struggle was real, but the end result was amazing!

“It’s Saturday morning so you know what that means…” the video was captioned. “No, I will not keep my head still. No, my Momma’s parts are not gonna be straight. No, this doesn’t look like the reference photo but bless her heart, she tryin y’all. 🧐🥰😘 #ShadyBaby @flawlessbygu.”

“I was fighting for my life!!!! 😂😂” wrote Union.

Union works hard, but Kaavia plays even harder. Hopefully the tired mama will get to relax at nap time!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

