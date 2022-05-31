ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Graduating class receives scholarships at awards night

By bethanyclipper
bethanyclipper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethany, MO: The 2022 South Harrison graduating class received scholarships at the senior awards...

www.bethanyclipper.com

bethanyclipper.com

Two students earn the title of Memory Master

Harrison County, MO: Two Harrison County home school students, Korbin Heyle and Elias Willhite, earned the title of “Memory Master” for the 2021-2022 school year. To earn this title, these students memorized over 400 pieces of information focused on Ancient Kingdoms including: 161 events and people in a chronological timeline, 120 geographic features and locations around the world, 24 science facts, 5 Latin noun endings, English grammar facts and prepositions, Multiplication tables to the 15s along with common squares and cubes, other geometry formulas and unit conversions, and 24 History sentences spanning six ancient kingdoms.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Interactive map connects Missouri families to free summer meals

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — School is out for the summer and that means food insecurity rates are at an all-time high. To help stop this trend, free meals are being served to children at hundreds of locations in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put together an...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Blue Springs businessman purchases Eastgate Shopping Center

The Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton has a new owner. Jason Lassiter of Blue Springs bought the property about a month ago and hopes to bring new businesses to the shopping center. Lassiter says he grew up in New York and has a background in information technology security. He started...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council tables ordinances regarding Strand Hotel, Dannar Park tennis courts to cost $700K to resurface

The Chillicothe City Council on May 31st approved an ordinance authorizing a cooperative contract with Livingston County for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreational purposes. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports the contract includes resurfacing of tennis courts at Dannar Park and transforming the tennis court at...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
RAYMORE, MO
kttn.com

Two from Brookfield injured in Saturday crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Brookfield residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon in Meadville. The driver of an SUV, 81-year old Bonnie Sebolt, and a passenger in the SUV, 81-year old Austin Seboldt, both were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The truck driver, 62-year old Ronald Funk of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, was not reported hurt.
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Two from Wright City injured in UTV crash

The Highway Patrol reports two Wright City men sustained moderate injuries as the result of a utility terrain vehicle overturning in Linn County on Sunday night, May 29. The driver, 44-year-old Michael Latorre, and the passenger, 34-year-old Zachary Houska, were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. The UTV traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Swimmer seriously injured at Blue Springs Lake

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Kansas City man is seriously injured after diving into shallow water at Blue Springs Lake Saturday evening, May 29. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Sean Sheridan, 36, dived from a pontoon boat and struck his head, just after 6:30 yesterday evening. Sheridan...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after SUV overturns

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 9:30a.m. Sunday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006mNissan Murano driven by Destany M. Mass, 25, Rock Port, was northbound on U.S. 59 one mile south of Fairfax. The vehicle traveled off...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Remains of man killed at Pearl Harbor returned to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The remains of a man who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 have been returned to Missouri for burial. The remains of Seaman 1st Class Wilbur Francis Newton arrived in Kansas City on Tuesday. His remains were identified as part of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fire caused by lightning strike

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire north of Trenton Tuesday morning May 31 caused by a lightning strike. Firefighter Alex Lovell reports no flames or smoke were visible when the fire department arrived at 334 Northwest Eighth Avenue. There was moderate smoke in the attic and a large burn mark on the exterior of the house from the lightning strike.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Freightliner crashes on Highway 36, becomes engulfed in fire

A 1996 Freightliner went off Highway 36 east of Cameron, and hit a guard rail and bridge railing, causing the vehicle to catch fire. The driver, 69-year-old Richard Taylor of Kansas City, Kansas was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The crash happened late Friday night two...
CAMERON, MO
ktvo.com

Emergency crews respond to Monday afternoon crash in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews in Kirksville were called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Kirksville late Monday afternoon. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on South First Street. The man involved in the crash reported that he had a medical issue while driving. Witnesses say...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

