El Paso, TX

​ Simple and Fun Water Aerobics

By Ted Escobedo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat, arthritis, joint pain and summer laziness make working out a challenge. The simple solution: water exercises. Here are 5 water exercises that you can try this summer. Aqua Jogging. Aqua jogging is the perfect aerobic, low-impact exercise to get the heart pumping and blood flowing throughout the...

Women’s Medical Weight Loss Benefits of Flexibility Clinic In Las Cruces

Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help. Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help reduce weight and make strength. Those are the two most important elements of a fitness program, right?
Local doctor explains food safety consumption after recent recalls

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In recent weeks, the U.S. Food Drug and Administration have recalled many food products due to contamination. There’s currently a voluntary recall for the JIF Peanut Butter products due to a salmonella outbreak. This comes just as the C.D.C and F.D.A issued a recall for certain types of strawberries due to a hepatitis outbreak.
New & Notable: Find quesadillas, steak burgers, and margs smothered in chiles at upper King eatery Rancho Lewis

The second local spot from pitmaster John Lewis, this highly anticipated eatery on upper King Street finds inspiration from the Northern Rio Grande Valley. Opened in April, Rancho Lewis offers an interpretation of the owner’s favorite childhood meals in El Paso, Texas, with regional ingredients including Hatch green chiles, pinto beans, and tender beef barbecue cooked over mesquite firewood. Beyond a curtain of chiles, guests can settle into the large dining room, outfitted with cowboy decor, leather-bound benches and chairs, and an in-house brick tortilleria that serves ample hot, fresh tortillas, plus chips for multiple salsa bars. Alternatively, grab a spot at the bar with a handsome Spanish tile backsplash, or enjoy the breeze in the shared courtyard with Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. Stars of the menu include chewy grilled cheese tacos, juicy shrimp cocktail, and steak burgers smothered in Hatch green chiles and American cheese. Pair dinner with something from the cocktail list that includes the tequila-laden “Rattlesnake Milk” and margaritas swirled with mango or Hatch chiles on request. rancholewischs.com.
Americas softball loads up for first-ever trip to state tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas High School held a festive send-off event on Wednesday for the Trail Blazers softball team that will play in the Class 6A state semifinals later this week. Once the Trail Blazers arrive in Austin on Thursday morning, it’ll be all business. Americas will make its Class 6A Final Four […]
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival Sets Dates for 2022 Return

Are you up for a fall adventure of hot air balloons over the glistening dunes of White Sands National Monument?. Good, because after a two-year pandemic pause the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is making a fall comeback, and it's not too early to start planning for this bucket list event just a short drive from El Paso.
Free cleanup events to safely dispose household waste

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have been looking to discard of household waste, this is the event to dispose it safely. El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two community clean up events. They will be held on Saturday, June 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity). This event allows […]
With Temperatures Rising, El Pasoans Can Request A Free Fan This Summer

Welp, temperatures are heating up outside which means indoor temperatures can get even hotter this time of the season especially if your air conditioner isn’t the greatest. Afternoon high’s this week are expected to reach triple digit heat with a few 90 degree temperatures sprinkled in there, but even though highs are in the triple digits, temperatures in the 90s can be dangerous, too.
El Paso Florist heading to Uvalde to help with funerals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso florist will head to Uvalde Texas on Wednesday to help the two flower shops as they make flowers for the the funerals following elementary school mass shooting. “There’s nothing that we can make – flower-wise – that would ease any parent from that great loss so what […]
“Modesto” the giraffe dies, he became a symbol in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Modesto the giraffe, one of the most loved animals at Central Park in Juarez, passed away this morning at 5 a.m. from a heart attack, according to city officials. The exact cause of death is still being determined. Sergio Acosta, Undersecretary of Human Development and Common Good,...
Thunderstorm threats increase Thursday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — After a very hot day on Wednesday, changes are moving into the Borderland. A cold front will moved into the area overnight and into Thursday morning. This will continue to drop temperatures to the low 90s on Thursday and introduce moisture to our area.
Socorro holds candlelight vigil for Uvalde

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
The Origin of Some Famous El Paso Street Names

Some street name origins are obvious, 1st Street, 2nd Street, Main Street, etc. They don't all follow numerical or logistical guidelines though. When we first moved here from Houston, it was into an area often referred to as the Devils Triangle. The street was Titanic, named for the ill-fated luxury liner that sank in 1912, taking over 1,500 people down with it. Titanic runs on both sides of US-54 and, on the upper, eastern side, Titanic's neighboring street is named Olympic which was the name of the Titanic's sister ship.
100 degree temps for Wednesday but a chance for rain Thursday and Friday

EL PASO, Texas- Warm temps fill the Borderland in the form of 100 degrees. Moderate winds will blow through the regions, not exceeding 30 mile per hour wind gusts. Thursday and Friday, though, there will be a slight chance of precipitation. Models are showing as high as 30% for Thursday and 20% for Friday. The The post 100 degree temps for Wednesday but a chance for rain Thursday and Friday appeared first on KVIA.
