Ellwood City, PA

Mardel P. Hartzel, 80

By Turner Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMardel P. Hartzel, age 80, of Ellwood City, PA went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on May 29, 2022, while in the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following a short illness. She was first and foremost a kind, compassionate, loving person, who always offered a helping...

ellwoodcity.org

Frederick and Leslie McAnallen

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Joseph A. Tomon, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 97 Grim Avenue, Ellport to celebrate the lives of Frederick and Leslie McAnallen. Family and friends are welcome to attend. The McAnallens passed away within ten...
ELLPORT, PA
cranberryeagle.com

BHS expected to merge with Excela Health

Butler Health System is expected to merge with Excela Health, officials from the health systems announced Wednesday. The boards of trustees of Butler Health System and Excela Health have entered into a “letter of intent” to merge the organizations, according to a news release. “We believe strongly that...
BUTLER, PA
27 First News

Shenango High School valedictorian 2022

WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2022 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence. Congratulations to the valedictorian of Shenango High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians.
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Sharpsville High School valedictorian 2022

WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2022 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence. Congratulations to the valedictorian of Sharpsville High School in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians.
SHARPSVILLE, PA
uniontownhospital.com

Tricounty Urology joins WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital

UNIONTOWN, Pa. –WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital announced Wednesday that regional urology practice – Tricounty Urology – has officially joined the health system. “This acquisition is a major win for our community as we further establish our commitment to ensuring the availability of the services and care that our patients depend on,” David Hess, M.D., CEO of Uniontown Hospital, said. “The physicians and advanced practice providers with this group are incredibly talented and dedicated, and we are very happy to be able to welcome them into the WVU Medicine family.”
UNIONTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing man from Connellsville found

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE 6/1/22: Connellsville Police Department said Keith Krabach has been found. Connellsville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man with dementia. Keith Krabach walked away from his home Tuesday. Krabach is 70 years old and described as a white man...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In ATV Crash

At least two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when an ATV overturned in Penn Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Three Degree Road. Crews from Penn Township and Butler Ambulance were among those responding...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man flown by helicopter after Middlesex crash

A man was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital Tuesday after a one-vehicle rollover in Middlesex Township on Glade Mill Road. The road, located near the Clinton Township line, was temporarily closed to traffic, according to Butler County 911 dispatchers, and cleared by 10 a.m. An official said the man was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Lawrence; Mercer The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Ohio Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northeastern Carroll County in east central Ohio Southwestern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania Northwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Hancock County in northern West Virginia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hubbard to near Waynesburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, East Liverpool, Beaver Falls, Columbiana, East Palestine, Wellsville, Carrollton, Ellwood City, and Farrell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

PHOTOS: Ellwood City Memorial Day Parade

Warm temperatures met the onlookers at the annual Ellwood City Memorial Day Parade held Monday, March 30, 2022. After a wreath was placed into Connoquenessing Creek to start the Memorial Day observance, the parade trailed south across the Veterans Memorial Bridge (5th Street bridge) to the steps of the Lincoln High School Auditorium where it headed west on Crescent Avenue before returning down Lawrence Avenue and ending at the Legion Memorial Park near Circle Playground.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Couple dead after Clarion County motorcycle crash

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A man and a woman were both killed in a motorcycle crash in Clarion County. State police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 25 along Route 322 in Clarion. Police said John Jaehn, 46, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Rachel Jaehn,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Sam Covelli: Owner & CEO of Covelli Enterprises / Panera Bread Franchisee

Entrepreneur Sam Covelli is owner and CEO of Covelli Enterprises. For nearly 60 years the company has been headquartered in Covelli’s hometown of Warren, OH, and it currently employs 35,000 people, including 2,000 in the Mahoning Valley. The company is the single largest franchisee of Panera Bread and is...
WARREN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Monaca Pair Arrested After Traffic Stop in Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver reported over the weekend that they conducted a traffic stop on 2021 Kia Sportage SUV on May 12, 2022 at 12:29AM in the 4400 block of 4th Ave. in the city of Beaver Falls. Troopers said in the release that the incident...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

