QPR set to appoint Michael Beale as their new manager with the Aston Villa coach ready to accept the role and leave his position as part of Steven Gerrard's backroom staff

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Michael Beale is poised to accept the role of becoming QPR's new manager.

The 41-year old Aston Villa coach is ready to leave Steven Gerrard's backroom staff and step out as a manager in his own right.

Beale has earned a glowing reputation in the game following his work at Liverpool, Chelsea, Sao Paulo and Rangers.

Aston Villa coach Michael Beale is set to accept an offer to become QPR's new manager
Beale has been a key member of the backroom team under manager Steven Gerrard

He also had interest from other Championship sides including Blackburn Rovers.

QPR have been looking for a young bright coach after deciding to part ways with Mark Warburton at the end of last season.

Other contenders such as Sol Campbell have been spoken to but Beale has emerged as their preferred choice.

Beale is due to fly in from Spain to meet QPR officials in London on Tuesday ahead of finalising terms.

