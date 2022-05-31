ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

1 dead, another rescued from fence at border park

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPG0_0fvpbZhs00

SAN DIEGO – A man died and a woman was rescued Tuesday after they were found in the water at Border Field State Park, officials said.

Crews were called shortly after 8 a.m. to the area of 720 Monument Road, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said. They found a woman there, who wasn’t publicly identified, stuck on the fence over the water. She was able to get off the fence and was rescued, the agency said.

San Diego County’s average gas price breaks record — again

The man, also not identified, was located nearby in the water. He was pronounced dead there sometime later, the spokesperson said. Further details about the individual were not shared.

San Diego Lifeguards responded along with U.S. Border Patrol and the Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter to assist in the rescue.

About 25 total personnel were assigned to the incident, a SDFD incident fact sheet shows.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
onscene.tv

2 Suspicious Fires Burn Alongside Freeway | San Diego

05.30.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – 2 vegetation fires broke out on the On-ramp to eastbound Hwy 94 & the southbound I-805 from Home Ave. Firefighters quickly attacked the two fires and stopped them before they could reach any of the houses on top of the hill. The on-ramp was closed by the CHP. Both fires were within 30-40 feet of each other. The fires are considered to be suspicious and the MAST Team was called in to investigate the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Border Field State Park#Gas Prices#Accident#San Diego Lifeguards#The Coast Guard#Sdfd#Fox 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy