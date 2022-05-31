1 dead, another rescued from fence at border park

SAN DIEGO – A man died and a woman was rescued Tuesday after they were found in the water at Border Field State Park, officials said.

Crews were called shortly after 8 a.m. to the area of 720 Monument Road, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said. They found a woman there, who wasn’t publicly identified, stuck on the fence over the water. She was able to get off the fence and was rescued, the agency said.

The man, also not identified, was located nearby in the water. He was pronounced dead there sometime later, the spokesperson said. Further details about the individual were not shared.

San Diego Lifeguards responded along with U.S. Border Patrol and the Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter to assist in the rescue.

About 25 total personnel were assigned to the incident, a SDFD incident fact sheet shows.

