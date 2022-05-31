Hurricane names: Here’s why Agatha will become Alex if the storm redevelops

ORLANDO, Fla. — If the remnants of Hurricane Agatha re-form in the Atlantic, the storm’s name will be changed to Alex.

This is because Agatha is a name on the Eastern Pacific list. The storm originally developed in the Eastern North Pacific basin.

Alex is the first name on the Atlantic basin’s list.

The National Hurricane Center has lists of names for the Atlantic, Eastern North Pacific and Central North Pacific basins.

The NHC said the lists are recycled every six years. The 2022 list will be used again in 2028.

See this year’s list below.

Atlantic names

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Eastern North Pacific names

Agatha

Blas

Celia

Darby

Estelle

Frank

Georgette

Howard

Ivette

Javier

Kay

Lester

Madeline

Newton

Orlene

Paine

Roslyn

Seymour

Tina

Virgil

Winifred

Xavier

Yolanda

Zeke

Central North Pacific names

Akoni

Ema

Hone

Iona

Keli

Lala

Moke

Nolo

Olana

Pena

Ulana

Wale

