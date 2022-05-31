ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hurricane names: Here’s why Agatha will become Alex if the storm redevelops

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBsdI_0fvpbUIF00

ORLANDO, Fla. — If the remnants of Hurricane Agatha re-form in the Atlantic, the storm’s name will be changed to Alex.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

This is because Agatha is a name on the Eastern Pacific list. The storm originally developed in the Eastern North Pacific basin.

Alex is the first name on the Atlantic basin’s list.

The National Hurricane Center has lists of names for the Atlantic, Eastern North Pacific and Central North Pacific basins.

The NHC said the lists are recycled every six years. The 2022 list will be used again in 2028.

See this year’s list below.

Atlantic names

  • Alex
  • Bonnie
  • Colin
  • Danielle
  • Earl
  • Fiona
  • Gaston
  • Hermine
  • Ian
  • Julia
  • Karl
  • Lisa
  • Martin
  • Nicole
  • Owen
  • Paula
  • Richard
  • Shary
  • Tobias
  • Virginie
  • Walter

READ: Remnants of Hurricane Agatha may redevelop south of Florida

Eastern North Pacific names

  • Agatha
  • Blas
  • Celia
  • Darby
  • Estelle
  • Frank
  • Georgette
  • Howard
  • Ivette
  • Javier
  • Kay
  • Lester
  • Madeline
  • Newton
  • Orlene
  • Paine
  • Roslyn
  • Seymour
  • Tina
  • Virgil
  • Winifred
  • Xavier
  • Yolanda
  • Zeke

Central North Pacific names

  • Akoni
  • Ema
  • Hone
  • Iona
  • Keli
  • Lala
  • Moke
  • Nolo
  • Olana
  • Pena
  • Ulana
  • Wale

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical depression or tropical storm likely to develop near Florida

There hasn’t been much change in the course of a weather disturbance moving towards Florida that may become a tropical depression or tropical storm, which could impact weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. There is no threat of a hurricane in Sebastian; however, we could see a lot of rain...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WMBB

Tampa could see a tropical system while The Panhandle gets sunny weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of Hurricane season might form today. The system is attempting to organize and it’s possible we see TD1 or Tropical Storm Alex today. However, shear is already pushing the convection down to the south and east of the main vortex. This could lead […]
TAMPA, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: FOX 35 Storm Team hurricane season preview

ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 is helping you get prepared for what is predicted to be an above-average hurricane season. Watch our 2022 hurricane season preview special in the video player above. The FOX 35 Storm Team is showing you how to inspect your home ahead of a storm, the dangers of cleaning up debris after a storm, and we've got an exclusive look inside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunters base in Central Florida.
ENVIRONMENT
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter gets storm kits ready as hurricane season opens

The Atlantic Hurricane season is here, and it’s important for residents to be prepared. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center forecast a seventh consecutive above-average season for the Atlantic region. The Eastern Pacific season’s first hurricane, Agatha, hit Mexico on Monday. Having a hurricane kit is a big part of getting ready. “Trying to gather things at the last minute and hoping that everything is going to be available, that you remember where you placed items, and finding out that you can’t find your flashlight, it can get pretty frustrating when you’re faced with an immediate storm,” said David Casto, Sumter County emergency management director. Getting a kit right now is absolutely necessary, he said. Here are some tips.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Tornado threat during tropical storms, hurricanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — When you think of tropical storms and hurricanes, you think of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge. But tornadoes are just as common as these threats in storms. Why? It all has to do with friction. To get a better idea of what I'm talking...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Hermine#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Stream Channel 9#Eastern Pacific#Nhc#Darby Estelle#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Scattered storms to move in this afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another hot day in Central Florida. Our summer-like pattern will stick around for now. Temperatures will climb to 89 degrees in Orlando. There is a 40% chance of rain. >>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<. In the tropics, Hurricane Agatha made landfall on...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Storms with lightning, hail possible for parts of Central Florida on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Hot, humid conditions continue today with lower 90s likely inland, 80s along the coast. Showers and storm chances look rather limited from around Orlando and along the beaches, coverage remains in the 30% range there. Higher (50%) from around the theme parks over to the Gulf beaches. Could be a few strong or locally severe storms west of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

Impact Day: Hail-producing severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The risk for strong storms Tuesday has prompted WESH 2 meteorologists to declare it a Weather Impact Day, which means you and your family can expect to be impacted by severe weather. Tuesday will bring another hot day today with highs nearing the upper 80s. This...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Why after the storm hits is the most dangerous time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical systems pack a dangerous punch. But the danger isn't just from the storm itself. Research shows that death rates increase 33.4% for injuries after a hurricane and 3.7% for injuries after a tropical storm. Deaths from diseases and neurologic conditions also increase after tropical systems hit.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
theapopkavoice.com

Animal Camp comes to Apopka!

Catherine Gergley is a mother, an educator, and a lover of all things nature. She grew up locally in Winter Park and has always been great with kids and animals. Twenty-six years ago, she founded The Winter Park Nature Camp at Mead Gardens, combining both of her passions. Throughout its history, Nature Camp has allowed Gergley to bring thousands of kids from all over Central Florida up close and personal with animals of all kinds.
APOPKA, FL
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
HAINES CITY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy