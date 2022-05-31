Texans sign former Washington, Falcons CB Fabian Moreau

The Houston Texans have added another veteran to their secondary.

According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, the Texans have signed former Washington and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Moreau started all 16 games played with the Falcons in 2021, collecting 61 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Moreau played the most snaps of his career in 2021 with 1,037.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Moreau played 60 games for Washington from 2017-20, starting in 18 of them. The former 2017 third-round pick from UCLA tallied 125 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, three forced fumbles, 14 pass breakups, and six interceptions.