Wichita, Kan. – The Bullpup Track Team qualified eight events for the State Meet at Cessna Stadium, and would compete in five events in the finals on Saturday. The day started with Seth Madron earning a spot on the Wall of Fame by taking home gold in the high jump at 6’6” concluding an incredible high school career. It then moved to senior Tailynn Buettgenbach, who came away with a clutch second place finish just behind Mckenzie Fairchild, who is a Texas A&M commit from Andale. Buettgenbach was just shy of hitting the 40′ mark.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO