ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Our Best of June

atlantahomesmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUshering in summer with these exciting Atlanta happenings. JUN. 3-25 | DK Gallery is set to host their June exhibition titled Warm Up. As a nod to summer, all works featured will be in a warm color palette. Think reds, yellows and oranges on a variety of subject matter and mediums...

atlantahomesmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Top Juneteenth events happening in Atlanta in 2022

J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival at. Event Date: June 12, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. J.R. Crickets - South Cobb and Build-A-Bash are partnering to bring an annual J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival to the Atlanta area. This free day-long event will feature activities, hundreds of exhibitors and vendors, and live entertainment from local and regional artists. You can take part in a Hot Wing-Eating contest, Father-Kid Look-A-Like contest, and Daddy vs. Dat Kid Ol Skool vs New School Dance Off, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
magneticmag.com

How DJ Montay Achieved What Few Atlanta Producers Ever Could

It takes almost a decade of work to create an overnight success. DJ Montay, one member of Atlanta’s Southern Style DJs, is an example of this. Joining Atlanta’s Big Oomp Records as a teenager, he spent years soaking up game from Big Oomp producers like Freddy B and MC Assault and DJs like DJ Jelly, who helped him grow his skill.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

New exhibition in Atlanta documents Civil Rights Movement through photos and virtual reality

For decades, Black protestors have chanted “No justice, no peace” in demonstrations against police brutality. This slogan is also the title of a new exhibition on view at Hammonds House Museum, “No Justice, No Peace: Protest Photography from 1967 through 2022.” Among the featured artists is photographer Jim Alexander, who has been capturing the raw emotion of protestors since the 1960s. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom with film director and producer Adam Davis McGee, whose virtual film series “In Protest: Grassroots Stories from the Front Lines” is showing concurrently at Hammonds House.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Picasso
Atlanta Magazine

Women Making a Mark: Pinky Cole

Some CEOs spend years cementing their fortune before planting their philanthropic flag. Not Pinky Cole. In 2019, four months after cutting the ribbon outside her first Atlanta restaurant, she launched a charitable foundation aimed at bridging the generational wealth gap in communities of color. Its mission was rooted in her own success story: In half a year, she’d taken her meatless burger concept, Slutty Vegan, from a delivery-only operation to a cool corner shop with celebrity fans and snaking lines.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Conyers church to give out free groceries to families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church is helping families in need by hosting a free grocery giveaway in Conyers this weekend. On Saturday, June 4, families will be able to gather at 1151 Flat Shoals Road SE and load up on fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and more.
CONYERS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Public Art#High Museum Of Art#Fine Art#House
fox5atlanta.com

200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside. The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area. The complex features 1, 2, and...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

About 70 churches in Georgia disaffiliating from United Methodist Church

ATLANTA — About 70 Georgia churches are being allowed to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, according to a spokesperson with The North Georgia Conference. The disaffiliations were ratified Thursday at the annual regional conference that's happening this week in Athens. During a 2019 Special Session of the global...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Corporate investors flooding Atlanta’s housing market

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Large corporations continue to strengthen their grip on Atlanta’s housing market. Many of them have headquarters outside of the state. In an Atlanta Regional Housing Forum on Wednesday, experts took a close look at the role corporate landlords are playing on Atlanta’s housing market.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Clayton News Daily

Cool down this summer at Clayton County's newest splash pad

RIVERDALE — The Flint River Community Center is opening their new splash pad June 4. The $12.8 million center, which caters to multiple generations, offers game rooms, exercise rooms, a multipurpose gym and a Black Box Theater. The newest amenity, the Splash Pad, will celebrate its grand opening from...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

AR-15 sales surge in Georgia

SMYRNA, Ga. — Sales have spiked at some gun stores in Georgia – a backlash to efforts to write stricter gun laws. "The way this president is driving this country, everybody need to be carrying at this point," Carl Brecker, a Powder Springs gun owner who'd just completed a purchase at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, said.
SMYRNA, GA
WRDW-TV

Atlanta native Young Thug denied bond on gang-related charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based rapper and accused gang member Young Thug will remain in jail until his January trial. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, faced a judge Thursday on racketeering and other gang-related charges. His attorneys aimed to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. Prosecutors claim he is one of the ring leaders.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy