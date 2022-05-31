100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in Fort Lupton crash

FORT LUPTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Fort Lupton Fire Department says around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled after a crash involving a semi and van on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. near Colorado Road 41 and Highway 52 near Hudson.

FLFD said the westbound lanes of Highway 52 are blocked due to the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol is headed to the scene to investigate.

