Sicklerville NJ Man Killed in Crash Off Route 42 in Gloucester County

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday. All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did. After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood. The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead. “It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO