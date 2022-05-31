Sicklerville NJ Man Killed in Crash Off Route 42 in Gloucester County

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian from Elizabeth last week. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 25, Felipe Dos Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the parkway hear milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
Authorities in Wildwood have identified the person who went missing while swimming in the ocean earlier this week as a 19-year-old man from just outside of Philadelphia. According to the Wildwood Police Department, just after 4 PM Tuesday, they received a call about swimmers in distress off of the Andrews Avenue beach in the area of the Wildwoods Convention Center.
A serious crash was reported on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in Stafford Township, initial reports said. One car purportedly was on its roof and another on its side, reports said. An unconfirmed report said...
A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he struck the side of a car driven by an unlicensed driver, authorities said. On Sunday, May 29, at 4:23 p.m., Middle Township police responded to the Dias Creek section of Middle Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed the...
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before noon on Wednesday, June 1 on Route 542 in Bass River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to transport the victim to an area hospital. CHECK BACK...
PEMBERTON, N.J. - Authorities say a small plane made a "rough landing" in a field Wednesday afternoon in Burlington County. The apparent emergency landing happened just after 5:30 p.m. near Rake Pond Road in Pemberton Township, according to authorities. No injuries were reported and its unknown how many people were...
If you see lots of police and fire vehicles around NJ Transit's Riverline light rail in Bordentown on Saturday, there's no need to be alarmed. NJ Transit is scheduled to conduct an emergency drill simulating an emergency incident at the station on Park Street near Bordentown Beach starting at 8 a.m.
A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
Press Release from Middle Township Police Department. On Sunday, May 29th at approximately 4:23 p.m. the Middle Township Police Department. responded to the Dias Creek section of Middle Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a. motor cycle and a passenger vehicle on Route 47 (Delsea Drive)...
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday.
All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.
After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood.
The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead.
“It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
Authorities in Cape May County are probing a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the North Cape May section of Lower Township. The incident happened around 7:38 p.m. Sunday when police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and Beach Drive.
A 68-year-old man from Camden County was killed in a crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. Monday, May 30, on Route 42 southbound at exit 12 in Deptford Township, New Jersey State Police said.A Dodge Ram pickup experienced a tire malfunction and continued trav…
UPDATE - Tuesday afternoon: Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old James Swayne of Somerset, NJ, suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his car. The woman who was killed has been identified as 75-year-old Donna Buhner of Erma. UPDATE - Monday night:...
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Mercer County, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a report of a car fire in the woods near the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing found the vehicle fully engulfed just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, Ewing Police said.
A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
A fall victim was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering a head injury in Sussex County, developing reports say. The victim fell near 45 Main St. in Stanhope shortly before 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The address appears on Google as the...
