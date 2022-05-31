ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sicklerville, NJ

Sicklerville NJ Man Killed in Crash Off Route 42 in Gloucester County

By Heather DeLuca
SoJO 104.9
 2 days ago
A 68-year-old man from Sicklerville, New Jersey lost his life over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash off Route 42. The accident happened Sunday, May 29th around 1 p.m. off...

