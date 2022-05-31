15th annual Field of Honor remembers 350 veterans

The 15th annual Field of Honor commemorated veterans with 350 donated flags this year. Each flag represents a donation made by community members to remember lost veterans. The event is coordinated by Pier 55 Red Wing Area Seniors. Each year they collect donations and place flags with the help and support...
Ruthie Brunner, 94, of Red Wing, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home at Potter Ridge. She was born December 17, 1927, in Trimbelle Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin to George and Caroline (Gotzman) Koller. She attended school in Ellsworth before graduating from Red Wing Central High School in 1946. She went on to work at the Palace of Sweets where she met Karl Brunner. The couple married on May 31, 1952. She also worked for the S.B. Foot Tannery and as a library aide for many years at Hancock School. Karl died on January 22, 2022. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph where she was a funeral lunch coordinator for many years. Ruthie enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and was an avid baseball fan. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her grandsons, who meant the world to her.
Red Wing Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meal service will be provided to all children, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, at no charge and will meet nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a news release.
Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. June 1. National Pollinator...
Sen. Tina Smith visited Minnesota State College Southeast June 1 to tour the nursing wing and discuss federal funding with local leaders. "The whole idea of congressionally designated funds is using the power of the federal government to fuel the best ideas that are coming from communities across the state,” Smith said. “It is really about helping Minnesota solve problems. The best ideas are going to come from folks that are closest to the work. We can see that here at Minnesota State College Southeast."
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans and their families will soon be eligible for a bonus of up to $2,000. The Minnesota legislature and Governor Tim Walz recently approved the creation of a $25 million fund for veteran bonuses. Minnesota veterans who served between 9/11 and August of 2021...
Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
Stacy Marie Page 46, of Red Wing passed away unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 1, 2022. Stacy was born June 13, 1975 in Mpls. to Melanie and Scott Emerson. Stacy graduated from Red Wing High School in 1993. She was employed at several group homes in the Red Wing area. She especially loved working with vulnerable adults and children. Stacy had an unforgettable laugh and would light up the room with her loving personality.
Karen Louise Sargent (née Olson), age 77, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Steve, at her side on May 27, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Karen, born on July 26, 1944, in Red Wing, Minnesota, is the eldest daughter of Howard and Lorraine (Turnbell) Olson. She grew up on Lake Pepin in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin with her 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Verna Adeline Schrader, 98, of Red Wing, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Crispin’s Living Community. She was born on October 8, 1923, in Featherstone Township to Walter and Amalia (Strusz) Dicke. She started school at District #19 in Featherstone Township and completed school at Immanuel Lutheran School in Hay Creek. As a young woman she did child care for neighbors and local families and was employed at the Red Wing Shoe Company. On March 15, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harry Schrader and they lived in his hometown of Bruno where they farmed on his family’s farm. In 1966, they returned to Red Wing and took over her parent’s farm. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a farm girl, through and through, driving tractor and baling hay amongst other farm related chores. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, embroidery work and volunteered with the Featherstone Boosters 4H Club. She is survived by two children, Catherine (Gerald) Aslakson of Red Wing and John Schrader of Red Wing; five grandchildren, Kurt Schroeder, Jenny (John) Hedquist, Aaron (Heidi) Aslakson, Brianna (Ken) Tracey and Adam (Rachel) Aslakson; eight great grandchildren, Kailey and Ethan Aslakson, Maya and Kaleb Tracey, Parker and Colton Aslakson and Hobie and Hayden Hedquist; one sister, Doris Swanson of Maple Grove; son-in-law, Keith Schroeder of Comfrey; sister-in-law, Angie Dicke of Lake City along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; one daughter, Judy Schroeder; two sisters, Viola Rohe and Frances Fitschen and four brothers, Donald, Wilbert, Earl and Kermit Dicke. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to the church. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
According to KROC News, Rochester’s annual Memorial Day program is happening today at 10:00 AM for the first time in several years. The gathering is being held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Nearly 30 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies, and other community groups will take part in the. Whether...
Feb. 4, 1933 - Nov. 29, 2021. HAGER CITY, Wis. - Janice Torseth, 88, Hager City, Wis., died Monday, Nov. 29, in her daughter’s home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a memorial service at noon, Saturday, June 11, at Svea Lutheran Church in Hager City. Pastor Jason Clifton will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
May 25, 1931 - May 28, 2022. CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Gerald “Jerry” Lein, 91, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, May 28, in The Terrace at Cannon Falls. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 4, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Melissa Cushing, human resource director, will retire May 3 after a 30 year career working for Goodhue County. “It’s been a long run, and I’m ready for something else,” Cushing said. “I want to thank everyone for helping me along the way. The encouragement, support was incredible.”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have been sentenced for their role in the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to court records, 26-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota was sentenced to four months incarceration, with one year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100 in restitution and additional fees.
Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson’s father, Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa was sentenced to 30 days incarceration and a year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100.
In the plea agreement signed by both men last December, they...
ANNANDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Some students in central Minnesota walked out of class to protest their school district’s response to pride displays in the classroom.
The walkout was organized by the group The Gay Straight Alliance. They say the district has not allowed teachers to keep rainbow flags in their rooms, or signs that say “safe space.” The students who walked out of class at Annandale High School in protest were also joined by alumni and parents.
They said the issue is important because LGBTQ+ youth are bullied in school and need support.
“All of freshman year I kept a pride flag up on...
Last week, we heard the sad news that well-known Betsy Singer was leaving ABC 6 News - KAAL TV. Now, we are hearing of another familiar face on our television screen in Rochester, Minnesota is also leaving. A Favorite Meteorologist is Leaving KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota. June 1st is the...
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The chant in Arabic blasted from rooftop loudspeakers, drowning out both the growl of traffic from nearby interstates and the chatter and clinking glasses on the patio of the dive bar that shares a wall with Minneapolis’ oldest Somali mosque. Dozens of men...
This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
