15th annual Field of Honor remembers 350 veterans

Verna Adeline Schrader, 98, of Red Wing, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Crispin’s Living Community. She was born on October 8, 1923, in Featherstone Township to Walter and Amalia (Strusz) Dicke. She started school at District #19 in Featherstone Township and completed school at Immanuel Lutheran School in Hay Creek. As a young woman she did child care for neighbors and local families and was employed at the Red Wing Shoe Company. On March 15, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harry Schrader and they lived in his hometown of Bruno where they farmed on his family’s farm. In 1966, they returned to Red Wing and took over her parent’s farm. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a farm girl, through and through, driving tractor and baling hay amongst other farm related chores. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, embroidery work and volunteered with the Featherstone Boosters 4H Club. She is survived by two children, Catherine (Gerald) Aslakson of Red Wing and John Schrader of Red Wing; five grandchildren, Kurt Schroeder, Jenny (John) Hedquist, Aaron (Heidi) Aslakson, Brianna (Ken) Tracey and Adam (Rachel) Aslakson; eight great grandchildren, Kailey and Ethan Aslakson, Maya and Kaleb Tracey, Parker and Colton Aslakson and Hobie and Hayden Hedquist; one sister, Doris Swanson of Maple Grove; son-in-law, Keith Schroeder of Comfrey; sister-in-law, Angie Dicke of Lake City along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; one daughter, Judy Schroeder; two sisters, Viola Rohe and Frances Fitschen and four brothers, Donald, Wilbert, Earl and Kermit Dicke. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to the church. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.

