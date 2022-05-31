Summer Enrichment Youth Programs being offered at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. — This summer, Beaufort County Community College will offer 34 classes through its Summer Youth Enrichment Program across Beaufort, Hyde, and Washington Counties.

In Washington County, the college is partnering with Washington County Schools to offer these programs for their students. Parents who are interested in having their Washington County Middle School students enrolled in these programs should call Tamara Wrightson, Director of Career and Technical Education, at 252-793-5171.

For Beaufort and Hyde Counties, guardians and parents can contact the Division of Continuing Education by calling 252-940-6375 or email continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu to register. Transportation for Hyde youth can be arranged through Hyde County Transit by calling 252-926-1637. Scholarships are available for qualifying households.

The following is a sample of classes offered. To see the full list, visit www.beaufortccc.edu/kids

Things With Wings

This program is for first graders to rising fourth graders. They will learn more about bluebirds, butterflies, bees, and even chickens! Each day they will learn about a thing with wings, and they will create a related art or craft project to carry home. Participants will explore the BCCC campus to discover our subjects. This is learning fun at its best. This program is only offered on BCCC’s main campus. It takes place from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday from June 27-June 30.

CSI: BoCo/Roper/Engelhard

This program is designed for rising fifth-graders to seventh graders. A crime has been committed. The scene is waiting for young detectives to investigate, gather evidence, and record observations. Investigator Wesley Waters of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will lead the class as they employ scientific methods of investigation and interrogation. They will test for fingerprints, blood, and other evidence. They will properly manage the crime scene and assemble the evidence for presentation to solve this case! The program is offered at the main campus from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday-Tuesday on July 11-12. It is offered at Washington County Middle School from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Thursday on July 27-28. At the Hyde County Davis Center, it will be offered from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Thursday on July 20-21.

Makeup, Hair, and Nails

Rising sixth-graders to rising ninth graders can join Kim Moulden, BCCC’s Lead Instructor for Cosmetology, to get great advice for teen aesthetics. Participants will keep their skin clear and fresh by using proper hygiene, learn the right makeup skills to enhance their best features, explore hairstyling basics for busy teens, and learn the best way to apply nail polish and keep healthy nails. Each student will receive a lipstick applicator, and eye shadow applicator, mascara applicator, makeup sponge, and a hairbrush. There are plenty of supplies for in-class practice, and students may bring their own makeup and hair tools. This program takes place from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, July 12 and July 14 on BCCC’s main campus. At Washington County Middle School, it will take place from 1:00-3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26. At the Hyde County Davis Center, it will take place from 1:00-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 20-21.

Remote-Control Car

Rising fourth graders and up will develop important technology, assembly, and workplace skills (like following procedures) in this class. On day one, they will assemble a remote-control car, careful to fine tune all of its assembly. On day two, they will take the cars and make race them. Afterwards, students will take home their own remote-control car to enjoy. This program will be offered twice on BCCC’s main campus from 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays first on July 11 and 12 and then on July 18 and 19. At Washington County Middle School, it will be offered from 1:00-3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26.

Emergency Medical Services/CPR

The leaders of BCCC’s EMS program will introduce rising sixth graders and up to BCCC’s ambulance and EMT Simulation Lab for a two-day training. Students will learn and practice the skills needed to be Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics in the very setting where they would work. On the second day participants will achieve a Red Cross First Aid/CPR certification. This program will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday-Thursday, July 13-14 on BCCC’s main campus.

