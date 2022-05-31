ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gift ban, other good-government changes stall in Pa. despite promises from leadership

By Spotlight PA
 2 days ago
HARRISBURG — Rabbi Michael Pollack stood at a podium in the Capitol, just steps away from where the legislature meets, to talk last week about the need for banning elected officials from accepting gifts from lobbyists, special interests, and others. “Bribery is legal,” Pollack told good-government advocates and...

