Emergency Food Box to Open on Fridays Starting June 3rd

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
One UNI and Cedar Falls staple has found its official new home in Downtown Cedar Falls. Last year, we reported that the Other Place or OP location on College Street would be closing its doors. December 1st was the beloved Cedar Falls eatery's final day in business. The COVID-19 pandemic...
The Jasper County Conservation Board has received $8,000 from the Jasper Community Foundation for the purchase of ten stand-up paddleboards to be used during upcoming summer events. Paddleboarding and kayaking opportunities will be offered at all public events and at the Watersports Youth Summer Camps. Lake Paddles will be available...
A top biofuel producer in Hardin County has received more than six-million dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help lower overall costs and provide added support toward its overall operations after it faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. P-L-C-P LP in Hardin County is receiving...
Folks over in Central City have a reason to celebrate this week! According to Facebook, the once popular Stove House Family Restaurant is ready to make a comeback!. Back in the summer of 2020, Stove House Family Restaurant, located at 2 Al Waterhouse Ave in Central City, officially closed its doors to customers. Less than two years later, new owners are ready to breathe new life into the restaurant.
WATERLOO — John Deere's Waterloo cab and welding operation is moving to Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024, according to the company and a union official. Union leadership was given the news Wednesday and told ”no jobs would be affected because new product is coming in,” said United Auto Workers Local 838 President Tim Frickson.
AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024. The company...
Iowa's own Idol is performing a unique show in Waterloo this July, and tickets are already available now. This summer, Maddie Poppe is hitting the road again. Many artists (just like the rest of us) had their lives put on hold for the majority of the past two years due to the pandemic. Now, things are getting back to normal and artists are going back on tour.
The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
The Adult Summer Reading Challenge is under way at the Marshalltown Public Library. The theme for the Adult Challenge this year is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”. In order to receive prize entries, participants can read books of their choosing, read books in specific categories, attend library programs, or complete activities outlined in the paper log or online.
One of the more notable area celebrations of the summer season is set to take place this weekend in Albion as the community celebrates its annual “Rail-Trail Festival.”. The festivities are set to kick off in the community during the later part of the day on Friday, according to Stacy Keller, a primary spokesperson for this year’s event.
Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds asking her to veto a bill that would put in place a two-year moratorium on gaming licenses. In the letter, O’Donnell expressed disappointment in the passage of House File 2497, saying it...
It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart's accrued vacation will cost the district nearly $197,000, according to information obtained by Axios through a public records request.State of play: The payout for 1,341 hours is on top of the $307,000 in salary Ahart will receive for the last year of his contract.Other benefits like a car and cell phone allowance and medical insurance will cost the district at least another $121,000, the records show.The payout comes as the district was forced to make $9.4 million in cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1.Catch up fast: Ahart — who was...
