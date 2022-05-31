ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police search for suspect who allegedly fired a gun near Point Defiance Zoo

By FOX 13 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly fired a gun near the Point Defiance Zoo parking lot, placing the Science and Math Institute...

Fugitive murder suspect shot, killed by police in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A fugitive wanted for murder was shot and killed by police in Kent on Wednesday while officers were attempting to arrest the suspect. Around 5:45 pm, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — which includes officers from regional jurisdictions — attempted to serve a warrant at the residence of a fugitive wanted for murder in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent.
Olympia man allegedly assaults two others with metal pipe over missing bag

An Olympia man was booked on two felonies after allegedly hitting two other males with a metal pipe because he was upset over his missing bag. Travis W. Benson, 40, was arrested last Thursday, May 26 after a reported assault near the Harbor House public meeting room at Percival Landing on the downtown waterfront.
Police arrest man accused of terrorizing Tacoma woman

For the last month, a Tacoma says a strange man continually returns to her home destroying parts of her property. She says it even happens multiple times a day. She doesn't regonize him and doesn't know why she was being targeted.
Pierce County candidate with pro-law enforcement platform shoots at suspected car thief

Editor’s note: This story was produced in partnership with The Seattle Times. A Pierce County Council candidate who is running on a pro-law enforcement platform fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an auto-theft suspect Monday near a homeless encampment with police officers within earshot, according to Tacoma police and the Pierce County prosecutor’s office.
Sumner Police find suspect in alleged child luring, say neighbors mistook for abduction

SUMNER, Wash. - Police have spoken with a woman suspected of luring a child in Sumner, but say the situation may have been a misunderstanding. According to the Sumner Police Department (SPD), witnesses reported at about 8:45 p.m., a woman approached the child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street near the Sumner Skate and Bike Park. The woman asked the child if they wanted to come with her to her car.
Man arrested in repeat vandalism at Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. — A man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Tacoma woman’s home was arrested Tuesday afternoon. On May 25, officers spoke with a woman who lives in the 100 block of East 68th Street, about a man who had broken windows at her home. Tacoma police said...
28-year-old Tavita Siliga killed after a head-on collision in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Tavita Siliga, of Puyallup, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on May 27 in Tacoma. The fatal car crash took place near the 700 block of East 32nd Street. According to the investigation reports, Siliga was driving an SUV when he went over the center line and crashed into a Route 42 Pierce Transit bus. Siliga suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
Shoreline police arrest suspect who allegedly used pepper spray to rob a convenience store

SHORELINE, Wash. - Police officers located and arrested a suspect who used pepper spray to rob a convenience store on Monday. According to the Shoreline Police Department (SPD), on May 24 at around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery at a convenience store on Ballinger Way NE near Brugger’s Bog Park. Authorities say the suspect walked into the store and asked to look at an item in the counter showcases. As the employee bent over to open the case, the suspect sprayed him with pepper spray. The suspect then stole about 250 packs of cigarettes worth about $2,500 and left the scene.
Shots fired inside Cheesecake Factory near Southcenter Mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police responded to a reported shooting at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant near Southcenter Mall in Tukwila on Tuesday evening. At about 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Strander Boulevard after receiving reports that a dispute between customers had escalated into gunfire. A...
