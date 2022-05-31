Tacoma police search for suspect who allegedly fired a gun near Point Defiance Zoo

SHORELINE, Wash. - Police officers located and arrested a suspect who used pepper spray to rob a convenience store on Monday. According to the Shoreline Police Department (SPD), on May 24 at around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery at a convenience store on Ballinger Way NE near Brugger’s Bog Park. Authorities say the suspect walked into the store and asked to look at an item in the counter showcases. As the employee bent over to open the case, the suspect sprayed him with pepper spray. The suspect then stole about 250 packs of cigarettes worth about $2,500 and left the scene.

