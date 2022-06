From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 3, 2022. Skies will range from mainly clear to partly cloudy tonight with areas of patchy frost north of the Iron Range. Clouds and sun tomorrow and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain a bit breezy through the weekend as well.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO