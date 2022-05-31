Creator of Phineas & Ferb dubs Dr. Spiegel in Depp v. Heard case

Dan Povenmire, co-creator of the iconic kid's tv series Phineas and Ferb , has thrown his hat into the ring and entered the discourse around the Depp v. Heard defamation trial.

As if we didn't have enough reasons to love him, Povenmire has dubbed himself playing Dr Doofenshmirtz over footage of Dr Spiegal, a psychiatrist brought in by Amber Heard's lawyers to testify against Johnny Depp.

"I cannot even tell you how many people have asked me to do this", Povenmire tells his viewers.

And indeed, the similarity between the two doctors is almost scary, with them even striking the same pose as one another.



"It does fit just a little too well doesn't it?" he adds.

Of course, with the internet being the internet, Povenmire is not the first person to have dubbed over what is perhaps the trial of the year, maybe even of the decade.

In a YouTube video that has now gathered nearly 90 thousand likes, GeoMFilms has brilliantly dubbed and edited an interview with Jason Momoa to make it appear as though he testified against Amber. My favourite part is definitely the (not-so-subtle) hint at Heard allegedly taking a poo in Johnny's bed.

Animations have also been made in response to the trial, which genuinely might deserve an award for their uncanny depictions.

@pettyparrot Isn’t happy hour any time?🍷#johnnydepp #justiceforjohnnydepp #funny #trending #foryoupage #comedу #amberheard #fyp #viral

Depp has sued Amber for $50 m, accusing her op-ed ("I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change") of having damaged his career and mental health, with Amber countersuing for $100 m.

While the trial and allegations are awful, you can't deny that these are just glorious. The ones here are just some of the multitude of edits and memes that have come out of the trial. Have we missed any good ones??

