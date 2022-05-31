ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Creator of Phineas & Ferb dubs Dr. Spiegel in Depp v. Heard case

By myriam.page
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Dan Povenmire, co-creator of the iconic kid's tv series Phineas and Ferb , has thrown his hat into the ring and entered the discourse around the Depp v. Heard defamation trial.

As if we didn't have enough reasons to love him, Povenmire has dubbed himself playing Dr Doofenshmirtz over footage of Dr Spiegal, a psychiatrist brought in by Amber Heard's lawyers to testify against Johnny Depp.

"I cannot even tell you how many people have asked me to do this", Povenmire tells his viewers.

And indeed, the similarity between the two doctors is almost scary, with them even striking the same pose as one another.

"It does fit just a little too well doesn't it?" he adds.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@danpovenmire

Had to come out of my COVID hibernation for this one. #yourewelcome #depp #deppvheard #depptrial #doofenshmirtz #phineasandferb #hamsterandgretel #disney #cartoon #voiceactor

Of course, with the internet being the internet, Povenmire is not the first person to have dubbed over what is perhaps the trial of the year, maybe even of the decade.

In a YouTube video that has now gathered nearly 90 thousand likes, GeoMFilms has brilliantly dubbed and edited an interview with Jason Momoa to make it appear as though he testified against Amber. My favourite part is definitely the (not-so-subtle) hint at Heard allegedly taking a poo in Johnny's bed.

Jason Momoa takes the stand in Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial DUB www.youtube.com



Animations have also been made in response to the trial, which genuinely might deserve an award for their uncanny depictions.

@pettyparrot

Isn’t happy hour any time?🍷#johnnydepp #justiceforjohnnydepp #funny #trending #foryoupage #comedу #amberheard #fyp #viral

Depp has sued Amber for $50 m, accusing her op-ed ("I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change") of having damaged his career and mental health, with Amber countersuing for $100 m.

While the trial and allegations are awful, you can't deny that these are just glorious. The ones here are just some of the multitude of edits and memes that have come out of the trial. Have we missed any good ones??

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
MOVIES
The Independent

Watch moment Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard.The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday after three days of deliberation at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.Mr Depp has been awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.The verdict comes after a six-week trial in which Mr Depp sued his ex-wife, claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial - latestA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
FAIRFAX, VA
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Dan Povenmire
Person
Jason Momoa
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has best reaction after court win – watch

Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Depp lawyer: Heard would ‘rather be in a fight than let Depp leave’

Johnny Depp's lawyer said that his ex-wife Amber Heard would "rather be in a fight than have him leave" in closing arguments on Friday (27 May).Camille Vasquez spoke on behalf of Mr Depp on the final day of the trial, which began on April 11.Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#Phineas Ferb#Danpovenmire#Covid
Indy100

This is why the mysterious liquid in Johnny Depp's courtroom water bottle was yellow

The mysterious yellow liquid inside Johnny Depp's water bottle intrigued viewers of the blockbuster trial, with some wondering why the substance in his water bottle has that tinge.According to reports, it happens to be a vitamin and energy supplement, a source says.On Thursday 19 May, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought his Fiji water bottle into his ongoing trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.It was later settled in his favor by a jury who awarded him $15m in damages.Depp typically drinks a clear liquid in his bottles during his appearances at the Fairfax, Virginia, so the surprising yellow liquid...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Warner Bros. Executive Says Concerns Over Casting Actress In ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Had To Do With Her Chemistry With Jason Momoa

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s legal team started their rebuttal testimony on Tuesday with the video deposition of Walter Hamada, the Warner Bros. executive who said that their concerns over casting Amber Heard in the Aquaman sequel had to do with her chemistry with Jason Momoa. In her $100 million counterclaim to Depp’s defamation lawsuit and her testimony, Heard contended that her role was reduced as she faced a “smear campaign” orchestrated by her ex husband as well as the legal proceedings against her. Hamada, in deposition testimony recorded earlier this year, said that there was a delay...
NFL
The Independent

Johnny Depp claims he called Warner Bros about Amber Heard’s Aquaman role to ‘curb their worries’

Johnny Depp has disputed Amber Heard’s claims that he did not assist in helping her land her Aquaman role.The actor returned to the witness stand on Wednesday (25 May) to give more testimony in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against ex-wife Heard.  The Pirates of the Caribbean star was called back for his own team’s rebuttal.Asked by his legal team whether he recalls Heard testifying that he “did not assist her in getting her role in Aquaman”, Depp replied: “It’s not exactly true.”Depp said that he recalls the date Heard auditioned for the DC film because his band, the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says

Amber Heard’s attorney Benjamin Rottenborn told jurors during closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his client that Heard’s 2018 op-ed recounting her experience as a victim of domestic abuse “isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,” adding that “the statements she wrote are not false and the First Amendment protects them.” May 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s seven-week-long celebrity trial is coming to an end as both sides are giving their closing arguments, today. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Heard, for $50 million for defamation and Heard is counter suing for $100 million. The trial has garnered a lot of attention as large crowds were frequently seen outside the courthouse.May 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Momoa ‘likes’ Amber Heard and Johnny Depp statements after jury rules in Pirates star’s favour

Jason Momoa appeared to “like” both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Instagram statements, after the Virginia jury deliberating on the defamation lawsuit ruled in Depp’s favour. Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her. After three days of deliberations, on Wednesday (1 June), the jury ruled that Heard had defamed in on all three counts and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard explains audio where she admitted to ‘hitting’ Pirates actor

Amber Heard has explained audio the court had heard earlier of her admitting to hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp by saying there was a “disparity” between a punch, “which Johnny did often”, and “having to hit him in my defense”. The Aquaman actor completed her direct testimony in the defamation trial between her and Mr Depp when it resumed on Monday (16 May) after a week-long hiatus.Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for allegedly defaming him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That...
CELEBRITIES
KHQ Right Now

Who is Amber Heard? The actress who is at war with Johnny Depp...

She’s the actress at the centre of one of the biggest legal disputes Hollywood has ever seen, after accusing ex-husband Johnny Depp of domestic abuse leading to the actor suing her for defamation. But just who is the actress behind the headlines?. Take a look at her life from...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard: Everything you Need to Know

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has come to a conclusion. The jury is expected to continue deliberating on its verdict, this coming Tuesday. Depp, widely known for his role in the Pirates of Caribbean franchise, is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post and is seeking $50 million. Heard is also countersuing for $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Gary Lineker criticised for joke about Depp v Heard trial verdict

Former footballer and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has been criticised after he posted a joke immediately after the verdict was announced in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. The 61-year-old ex-England striker wrote: "Depp wins and gets Heard immunity."On Wednesday, a jury found that Heard had defamed her ex-husband in an article that she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. As a result Depp will receive $10 million in compensatory damages and and a further $5m in punitive damages. Heard was however awarded $2 million in damages after she won three counter-claims against Depp....
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp spotted in Newcastle pub during Amber Heard defamation verdict

Just moments before the verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial was read, Depp was spotted at a pub underneath Newcastle's Tyne Bridge.While Heard, 36, sat between her team of lawyers awaiting the decision in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday. Depp, 58, was absent from the courtroom.Judge Penney Azcarate previously said that neither party had to attend the verdict reading in person. A spokesperson for Depp told CNN the actor would be elsewhere due to prior commitments. Over the weekend, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted in Sheffield attending a Jeff Beck concert, where Depp got...
FAIRFAX, VA
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy